Kangqiao Service Group to Appoint New Auditor

November 15, 2024 — 07:41 am EST

Kangqiao Service Group Limited (HK:2205) has released an update.

Kangqiao Service Group Limited has announced an extraordinary general meeting to appoint Crowe (HK) CPA Limited as its new auditor. The meeting is scheduled for December 5, 2024, in Zhengzhou City, China, and shareholders are encouraged to participate in the voting process. This decision could impact the company’s financial audits and investor confidence moving forward.

