Kangji Medical Shareholders Show Strong Support at AGM

Kangji Medical Holdings Limited (HK:9997) has released an update.

At Kangji Medical Holdings Limited’s recent AGM, all proposed resolutions passed with overwhelming support, including the re-election of executive and non-executive directors, the approval of a final and special dividend, and the authorization for the Board to issue and buy back shares. Notably, the authorization to fix director remuneration and the re-appointment of Ernst & Young as the company’s auditor also received near-unanimous approval. The company demonstrated strong shareholder confidence, with votes in favor exceeding 95% for all resolutions.

For further insights into HK:9997 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.