Kangji Medical Shareholders Show Strong Support at AGM

May 27, 2024 — 08:39 am EDT

Kangji Medical Holdings Limited (HK:9997) has released an update.

At Kangji Medical Holdings Limited’s recent AGM, all proposed resolutions passed with overwhelming support, including the re-election of executive and non-executive directors, the approval of a final and special dividend, and the authorization for the Board to issue and buy back shares. Notably, the authorization to fix director remuneration and the re-appointment of Ernst & Young as the company’s auditor also received near-unanimous approval. The company demonstrated strong shareholder confidence, with votes in favor exceeding 95% for all resolutions.

