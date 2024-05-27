News & Insights

Kangji Medical Offers Dividend Currency Choice

May 27, 2024 — 09:09 am EDT

Kangji Medical Holdings Limited (HK:9997) has released an update.

Kangji Medical Holdings Limited has announced the option for shareholders to elect the currency, either RMB or HKD, for the payment of the final and special dividends for the year ended December 31, 2023. Shareholders must submit a dividend currency election form by June 24, 2024, to receive dividends in RMB; otherwise, dividends will be automatically paid in HKD. Shareholders are advised to ensure they have suitable bank arrangements for the RMB option and to consult tax advisors regarding any tax implications.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

