Kangji Medical Declares Special Dividend

Kangji Medical Holdings Limited (HK:9997) has released an update.

Kangji Medical Holdings Limited has announced a special dividend of RMB 0.99 per share for the year ended December 31, 2023, with shareholders given the option to receive payment in Hong Kong dollars at an exchange rate of RMB 1 to HKD 1.099. Shareholders must make their currency election by June 24, 2024, with the dividend payable on July 18, 2024.

For further insights into HK:9997 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.