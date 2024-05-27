News & Insights

Kangji Medical Declares Special Dividend

May 27, 2024 — 11:08 am EDT

Kangji Medical Holdings Limited (HK:9997) has released an update.

Kangji Medical Holdings Limited has announced a special dividend of RMB 0.99 per share for the year ended December 31, 2023, with shareholders given the option to receive payment in Hong Kong dollars at an exchange rate of RMB 1 to HKD 1.099. Shareholders must make their currency election by June 24, 2024, with the dividend payable on July 18, 2024.

