Kangji Medical Announces Final Dividend for 2023

May 27, 2024 — 11:08 am EDT

Kangji Medical Holdings Limited (HK:9997) has released an update.

Kangji Medical Holdings Limited has announced a final dividend of RMB 0.41 per share for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023, with shareholders having the option to elect payment in HKD at an exchange rate of 1.099. The election period for choosing the dividend payment currency ends on June 24, 2024, with the payment date set for July 18, 2024. This move is expected to provide flexibility to shareholders in managing their investment returns.

