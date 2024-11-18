News & Insights

Stocks

Kangda International’s Strategic Asset Transfer Deal

November 18, 2024 — 04:40 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kangda International Environmental Co Ltd (HK:6136) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Kangda International Environmental Co Ltd has entered into an agreement to transfer its wastewater treatment plant and related assets to Wugang City Jieyuan for RMB57.0 million. This transaction involves the sale of concession rights and ancillary facilities, marking a significant asset shift for the company. The deal highlights Kangda’s strategic move within the environmental management sector.

For further insights into HK:6136 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.