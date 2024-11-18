Kangda International’s Strategic Asset Transfer Deal

Kangda International Environmental Co Ltd (HK:6136) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Kangda International Environmental Co Ltd has entered into an agreement to transfer its wastewater treatment plant and related assets to Wugang City Jieyuan for RMB57.0 million. This transaction involves the sale of concession rights and ancillary facilities, marking a significant asset shift for the company. The deal highlights Kangda’s strategic move within the environmental management sector.

For further insights into HK:6136 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.