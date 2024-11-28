Kane Biotech’s Promising Q3 and Strategic Advances

Kane Biotech (TSE:KNE) has released an update.

Kane Biotech has seen a substantial revenue increase in the third quarter of 2024, primarily driven by the first commercial sale of its revyve™ Antimicrobial Wound Gel. The company also announced significant corporate developments, including new distribution agreements and regulatory approvals, positioning it well for future growth in the wound care market.

