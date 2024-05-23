News & Insights

Stocks

Kane Biotech Reports Strong Q1 with Major Sale

May 23, 2024 — 04:37 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kane Biotech (TSE:KNE) has released an update.

Kane Biotech has reported a robust first quarter in 2024 with a 39% increase in total revenue to $941,661 and a 63% surge in gross profit compared to the previous year. The company also successfully completed the sale of its STEM Animal Health Inc. division for over CND $11.5 million, which allowed it to pay off all its interest-bearing debt and plans to record a gain of approximately $10 million from this transaction. Despite these positive developments, the company saw an 8% increase in its quarterly loss to ($1,346,825), citing higher research expenditures and non-cash incentive expenses.

For further insights into TSE:KNE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.