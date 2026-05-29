Kane Biotech Q1 Revenue Plunges Amid Ongoing Transition To Human Wound Care Strategy

(RTTNews) - Kane Biotech Inc. (KNE.V) released its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, reflecting a decline in revenue.

Company Profile

Kane Biotech is a biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for wounds. The company's portfolio includes FDA-cleared revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel, revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel Spray and revyve Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser.

First Quarter Results

The total revenue for the first quarter of 2026 plunged to C$0.043 million, an 89.52% decrease from C$0.41 million reported in the year-ago period.

The Q1, 2026 revenue reflects the early-stage launch of Revyve wound gel and the discontinuation of the DermaKB product line. The prior-year period included revenue from legacy animal health operations, highlighting the company's ongoing transition toward a focused human wound care strategy.

Kane's net loss for Q1, 2026, narrowed to C$0.71 million from C$1.22 million in the year-ago quarter.

Loss from operations decreased from C$1.16 million for the first quarter in 2025 to C$0.71 million this year. Kane attributed the decrease to a disciplined cost structure and lower product development expenses.

As of March 31, 2026, cash and cash equivalents totalled C$0.40 million.

Business Highlights

The company entered into an agreement with Marathon Medical Corporation providing access to U.S federal systems.

FDA granted clearance to Kane's revyve antimicrobial skin and wound cleanser in February 2026.

KNE.V closed Thursday's stock at C$0.035 in the TSX Venture Exchange.

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