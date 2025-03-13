News & Insights

Kane Biotech To Begin Clinical Trial For DispersinB Acne Cleanser Following IRB Approval

(RTTNews) - Kane Biotech Inc. (KNE), a biotechnology company focused on microbial biofilm technologies, announced Thursday that it has received approval from the Internal Review Board (IRB) of the University of Miami Health System (UHealth) to commence a clinical trial for its DispersinB Acne Cleanser.

The trial will study the product's effectiveness in treating mild to moderate Acne Vulgaris.

The study, titled "Split-face efficacy and tolerability of DispersinB Acne Cleanser", will involve up to 24 subjects and is expected to begin by mid-2025 at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine.

The Dr. Phillip Frost Department of Dermatology is recognized as a global leader in skin care.

This approval is a significant milestone for Kane Biotech as the company advances its mission to develop science-driven dermatological solutions, with DispersinB offering a groundbreaking approach to acne treatment.

