Kandi Technologies Group Reports 3.2% Revenue Growth to $127.6 Million for 2024, Driven by Electric Off-Road Vehicle Sales and Geographic Expansion

April 28, 2025 — 07:13 am EDT

Kandi Technologies reports $127.6M revenue for 2024, driven by off-road vehicle sales and improved geographic distribution.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. reported a 3.2% increase in revenue for the full year 2024, reaching $127.6 million, driven by a strong 8.9% growth in electric off-road vehicle sales, which constituted over 91% of total revenue. Notably, revenue from China surged by 80%, enhancing the company's geographical diversification. Despite a decline in gross margin to 30.8%, due to shifts in product and regional mix, gross profit was $39.3 million. The company faced an operating loss of $68.8 million, up substantially from the previous year, primarily due to increased expenses and a one-time impairment charge. This resulted in a net loss of $51 million compared to a net income of $1.7 million in 2023. Kandi is focusing on innovation, particularly in battery technology, and has strengthened its supply chain flexibility through enhancements in Taiwan, reflecting a commitment to long-term sustainable growth and localization of production in the U.S. The company repurchased nearly 1.9 million shares during the year, signaling confidence in its future prospects.

Potential Positives

  • Revenue increased to $127.6 million, reflecting a 3.2% rise year-over-year, indicating stable sales performance.
  • Electric off-road vehicle revenue rose 8.9% year-over-year, reinforcing the company's leadership in this segment.
  • Revenue from China grew by a remarkable 80% year-over-year, contributing to a more balanced geographic sales mix.
  • The company enhanced supply chain flexibility with upgrades at Taiwan-based facilities, supporting long-term sustainable growth and operational resilience.

Potential Negatives

  • Gross margin decreased from 33.5% to 30.8%, reflecting challenges in regional and product mix shifts.
  • Incurred a significant operating loss of $68.8 million, a 427% increase compared to the prior year's loss.
  • Reported a net loss of $51.0 million, a stark contrast to a net income of $1.7 million in 2023, which could raise concerns among investors about future profitability.

FAQ

What was Kandi's total revenue for 2024?

Kandi Technologies reported total revenue of $127.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2024.

How much did electric off-road vehicle revenue increase?

Revenue from electric off-road vehicles rose by 8.9% year-over-year, totaling $116.6 million.

What did Kandi achieve in terms of cash liquidity?

As of December 31, 2024, Kandi ended the year with $126.3 million in cash and cash equivalents.

What strategic partnership did Kandi announce recently?

Kandi announced a strategic alliance with CBAK Energy to establish localized lithium battery production in the U.S.

When will Kandi discuss its financial results in a conference call?

Kandi will hold a conference call on April 28, 2025, at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time.

$KNDI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of $KNDI stock to their portfolio, and 18 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 436,052 shares (-70.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $523,262
  • D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 302,306 shares (-46.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $362,767
  • UBS GROUP AG added 88,533 shares (+6278.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $106,239
  • XTX TOPCO LTD added 76,074 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $91,288
  • MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 59,665 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $71,598
  • WALLEYE CAPITAL LLC removed 47,034 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $56,440
  • VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC removed 38,025 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $45,630

  • Revenue Of $127.6M up 3.2% YoY, Supported by Expanded Product Reach And Improved Geographic Balance




  • Electric Off-Road Vehicle Revenue Rose 8.9% YoY, Reinforcing Core Segment Leadership




  • Enhanced Supply Chain Flexibility with Taiwan Upgrades, While Progressing Steadily Toward U.S. Localization Goals






JINHUA, China, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (the “Company”, “we” or “Kandi”) (NASDAQ GS: KNDI), today announced its financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2024.





Full Year 2024 Highlights





  • Total revenue increased to $127.6 million, a 3.2% increase from $123.6 million in 2023.


    • By segment: Sales of off-road vehicles and associated parts rose 8.9% year-over-year to $116.6 million, accounting for over 91% of total annual revenue.


    • By geography: Revenue from China grew 80% year-over-year, contributing to a more balanced and diversified geographic sales mix.




  • Recorded gross profit of $39.3 million, reflecting solid overall profitability.


  • Gross margin down to 30.8% from 33.5%, primarily impacted by regional and product mix shifts.


  • R&D spending increased 17.1%, focusing on next-generation battery products and new electric off-road vehicle model development, further strengthening the Company’s technological foundation.


  • Ended the year with a strong liquidity, including $126.3 million in cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and certificate of deposit as of December 31, 2024.


  • Drove strong growth in the electric off-road vehicle segment through new model launches, themed marketing campaigns, and deeper collaboration with local retailers and distributors in the U.S. and Canada.


  • Enhanced supply chain flexibility and scalability through upgrades to the Company’s Taiwan-based manufacturing operations, supporting long-term sustainable growth.


  • During 2024, the Company repurchased 1,892,568 shares of ordinary shares at an average price of $2.05 per share, demonstrating ongoing confidence in the Company's intrinsic value and long-term growth prospects.



Feng Chen, CEO of Kandi, commented, “In 2024, Kandi expanded its footprint across North America, executing with discipline to launch several new electric utility vehicles and crossover golf carts tailored to U.S. consumer preferences. Themed models, including those inspired by major sports brands, enhanced our brand visibility and strengthened appeal in the recreational segment. Supported by broader retail access and our entry into the Canadian market, these efforts helped expand customer reach and contributed to the resilience of our electric off-road vehicle portfolio amid shifting market conditions.”



Feng continued, “Complementing our product traction, we broadened our distribution network across the U.S., reinforcing our ability to meet rising demand and support long-term market penetration. This geographic and channel expansion has further solidified the foundation for sustained sales performance. On the supply chain side, our collaboration with Hartford Industrial is improving production efficiency and flexibility through enhanced Taiwan-based manufacturing capabilities, supporting greater operational resilience for our off-road vehicle business.”



Feng also highlighted, “More recently, we announced a strategic alliance with CBAK Energy to establish localized lithium battery production facilities in the United States. This initiative marks a significant milestone in Kandi’s North American strategy. By establishing local production capacity for both battery cells and packs, we are not only better positioned to meet growing demand for electric off-road and recreational vehicles but also to navigate international trade dynamics, including tariffs, more effectively. The partnership strengthens our supply chain, aligns with the clean energy incentives of the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, and creates new runway for long-term growth.”



Looking ahead, Feng emphasized, “We are energized by the road ahead. With deeper industry partnerships, expanding infrastructure, and a focused commitment to innovation and execution, Kandi is well-positioned to seize new opportunities and deliver real, lasting value to the market.”





Full Year 2024 Financial Results





Net Revenues and Gross Profit (in USD millions)
2024

2023

Y-o-Y%

Net Revenues
$127.6

$123.6

3.2%

Gross Profit
$39.3

$41.4

-5.1%

Gross Margin%
30.8%

33.5%

-




Our net revenues increased to $127.6 million, a 3.2% rise from $123.6 million in 2023, driven by higher sales of electric off-road vehicles, which accounted for over 91% of total revenue. Notably, revenue from the China market grew 80% year-over-year, helping to partially offset a decline in U.S. sales. Gross profit reached $39.3 million, with a gross margin of 30.8%, compared to 33.5% in the prior year. The margin contraction was primarily due to regional and product mix shifts, though overall profitability remained solid.




Operating Loss (in USD millions)
2024

2023

Y-o-Y%

Operating Expenses
($108.1)

($54.4)

98.5%

Loss from Operations
($68.8)

($13.1)

427.0%

Operating Margin%
-53.9%

-10.6%

-




Total operating expenses increased to $108.1 million, reflecting continued investment in retail expansion, organizational development, and strategic repositioning. The increase also includes a one-time, non-cash impairment loss of $24.1 million, primarily related to long-lived assets, accounting for approximately 22% of total operating expenses. Selling and marketing expenses rose to support broader distribution coverage, while administrative costs included provisions to strengthen operational discipline. These proactive investments and accounting adjustments contributed to a loss from operations of $68.8 million, compared to $13.1 million in the prior year.




Net Income/Loss
2024

2023

Y-o-Y%

Net (Loss) Income



(in USD millions)
($51.0
)
$1.7

N/M

Net (Loss) Income per Share, Basic and Diluted
($0.59
)
$0.02

-




We recorded a net loss of $51.0 million, compared to a net income of $1.7 million in 2023. The shift to a net loss was primarily driven by increased operating expenses, which included a one-time, non-cash impairment loss associated with strategic business adjustments. Despite these impacts, the Company remained focused on strengthening its core electric off-road vehicle business and made forward-looking investments aimed at building long-term shareholder value.





Full Year 2024 Conference Call Details




The Company has scheduled a conference call and live webcast to discuss its financial results at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time (8:00 P.M. Beijing Time) on Monday, April 28, 2025. Management will deliver prepared remarks to be followed by a question and answer session.



The dial-in details for the conference call are as follows:




The live audio webcast of the call can also be accessed by visiting Kandi's Investor Relations page on the Company's website at

http://www.kandivehicle.com

. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website following the live call.




About Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.



Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI), headquartered in Jinhua New Energy Vehicle Town, Zhejiang Province, is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing, and sales of various vehicular products. Kandi conducts its primary business operations through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Zhejiang Kandi Technologies Group Co., Ltd. (“Zhejiang Kandi Technologies”), formerly, Zhejiang Kandi Vehicles Co., Ltd. and its subsidiaries including Zhejiang Kandi Smart Battery Swap Technology Co., Ltd, and SC Autosports, LLC (d/b/a Kandi America), the wholly-owned subsidiary of Kandi in the United States, and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Kandi America Investment, LLC. Zhejiang Kandi Technologies has established itself as one of China's leading manufacturers of pure electric vehicle parts and off-road vehicles. For more information, please visit

http://www.kandivehicle.com

.




Safe Harbor Statement



This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC's website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.



Follow us on Twitter: @ Kandi_Group




Contacts:




Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.



Ms. Kewa Luo


+1 (212) 551-3610



IR@kandigroup.com




The Blueshirt Group



Mr. Gary Dvorchak, CFA



gary@blueshirtgroup.com



- Tables Below -














































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES




CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS








December 31,




2024




December 31,




2023




CURRENT ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents

$
37,307,867

$
33,756,941

Restricted cash


83,530,443


59,873,127

Certificate of deposit


5,481,329


33,947,212

Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $3,680,803 and $2,886,223 as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively)


26,462,884


18,951,745

Inventories


51,268,075


61,551,268

Notes receivable


346,202


124,473,111

Other receivables


144,721,398


6,476,542

Prepayments and prepaid expense


4,967,736


1,909,094

Advances to suppliers


562,094


2,609,098


TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS


354,648,028


343,548,138










NON-CURRENT ASSETS







Property, plant and equipment, net


63,503,610


98,803,772

Intangible assets, net


3,893,128


6,395,825

Land use rights, net


2,586,628


2,754,442

Deferred tax assets


6,496,863


814,610

Long-term investment


1,413,065


-

Goodwill


31,182,116


33,146,682

Other long-term assets


10,173,183


9,993,130


TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS


119,248,593


151,908,461










TOTAL ASSETS

$
473,896,621

$
495,456,599










CURRENT LIABILITIES







Accounts payable

$
25,475,725

$
28,744,854

Other payables and accrued expenses


8,544,046


7,252,814

Short-term loans


37,528,831


9,072,336

Notes payable


41,620,702


24,071,461

Income tax payable


1,430,612


2,130,083

Other current liabilities


5,794,987


5,402,081


TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES


120,394,903


76,673,629










NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES







Long-term loans


5,706,510


8,389,163

Deferred taxes liability


524,903


963,691

Contingent consideration liability


-


2,693,000

Other long-term liabilities


640,839


227,024


TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES


6,872,252


12,272,878










TOTAL LIABILITIES


127,267,155


88,946,507










STOCKHOLDER’S EQUITY







Ordinary Shares, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 87,552,800 and 87,532,800 shares issued and 85,475,666 and 87,348,234 outstanding at December 31,2024 and December 31,2023, respectively


87,553


87,533

Less: Treasury stock (2,077,134 shares with average price of $2.11 and 184,566 shares with average price of $2.75 at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively )


(4,385,882
)

(507,013
)

Additional paid-in capital


463,922,873


457,847,155

Accumulated deficit (the restricted portion is $4,422,033 and $4,422,033 at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively)


(66,828,296
)

(16,332,633
)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(48,097,215
)

(36,970,066
)


TOTAL KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY


344,699,033


404,124,976









Non-controlling interests


1,930,433


2,385,116


TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY


346,629,466


406,510,092










TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

$
473,896,621

$
495,456,599















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES




CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND




COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)




FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2024, 2023 AND 2022







Years Ended










December 31,




2024




December 31,




2023




December 31,




2022











REVENUES, NET

$
127,569,613


123,599,232


117,813,049












COST OF GOODS SOLD


(88,299,242
)

(82,229,209
)

(98,295,323
)













GROSS PROFIT







39,270,371







41,370,023







19,517,726















OPERATING EXPENSE:










Research and development


(4,995,940
)

(4,265,176
)

(6,029,608
)

Selling and marketing


(21,237,864
)

(13,335,950
)

(5,501,475
)

General and administrative


(57,683,262
)

(35,381,496
)

(32,325,889
)

Impairment of goodwill


-


(496,981
)

(642,665
)

Impairment of long-lived assets


(24,135,226
)

(942,591
)

(2,697,521
)


TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSE


(108,052,292
)

(54,422,194
)

(47,197,158
)













LOSS FROM OPERATIONS







(68,781,921

)




(13,052,171

)




(27,679,432

)













OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):










Interest income


10,046,204


9,984,558


6,427,502

Interest expense


(2,195,618
)

(1,327,341
)

(707,488
)

Change in fair value of contingent consideration


2,693,000


1,803,000


4,196,995

Government grants


1,620,632


2,017,551


1,639,328

Other income, net


537,966


4,047,074


2,784,561


TOTAL OTHER INCOME, NET


12,702,184


16,524,842


14,340,898













(LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES


(56,079,737
)

3,472,671


(13,338,534
)












INCOME TAX BENEFIT (EXPENSE)


5,129,391


(1,802,904
)

487,510













NET (LOSS) INCOME







(50,950,346

)




1,669,767







(12,851,024

)












LESS: NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS


(454,683
)

1,662,635


(727,361
)













NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. STOCKHOLDERS







(50,495,663

)




7,132







(12,123,663

)












OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS










Foreign currency translation adjustment


(11,127,149
)

(8,636,827
)

(28,585,025
)













COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

$
(62,077,495
)
$
(6,967,060
)
$
(41,436,049
)












WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING BASIC


86,317,058


78,781,094


75,571,702

WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING DILUTED


86,317,058


79,902,891


75,571,702












NET (LOSS) INCOME PER SHARE, BASIC

$
(0.59
)
$
0.02

$
(0.17
)

NET (LOSS) INCOME PER SHARE, DILUTED

$
(0.59
)
$
0.02

$
(0.17
)












NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. STOCKHOLDERS PER SHARE, BASIC

$
(0.59
)
$
0.00

$
(0.16
)

NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. STOCKHOLDERS PER SHARE, DILUTED

$
(0.59
)
$
0.00

$
(0.16
)


































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES




CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY




FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2024, 2023 AND 2022









Number of




Outstanding




Shares




Common




Stock




Treasury




Stock




Additional




Paid-in




Capital




Accumulated




Deficit




Accumulated




Other




Comprehensive




Income




(Loss）




Non-controlling




interests




Total




BALANCE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2021


77,385,130

$
77,385

$
(2,392,203
)
$
449,479,461

$
(4,216,102
)
$
251,786

$
-

$
443,200,327



























Stock issuance and award


283,600


284


-


746,636


-


-


-


746,920

Stock based compensation


-


-


-


1,231,566


-


-


-


1,231,566

Stock buyback


-


-


(7,415,617
)

(84,018
)

-


-


-


(7,499,635
)

Capital contribution from shareholder


-


-


-


-


-


-


1,449,842


1,449,842

Net loss


-


-


-


-


(12,123,663
)

-


(727,361
)

(12,851,024
)

Foreign currency translation


-


-


-


-


-


(28,585,025
)

-


(28,585,025
)


BALANCE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2022


77,668,730

$
77,669

$
(9,807,820
)
$
451,373,645

$
(16,339,765
)
$
(28,333,239
)
$
722,481

$
397,692,971



























Stock issuance and award


11,685,968


11,686


-


9,357,192


-


-


-


9,368,878

Stock based compensation


-


-


-


3,476,058


-


-


-


3,476,058

Stock buyback


-


-


(507,013
)

(3,731
)

-


-


-


(510,744
)

Cancellation of the Treasury Stock


(3,488,559
)

(3,489
)

9,807,820


(9,804,331
)

-


-


-


-

Stock option exercise


1,666,661


1,667


-


3,448,322


-


-


-


3,449,989

Net income


-


-


-


-


7,132


-


1,662,635


1,669,767

Foreign currency translation


-


-


-


-


-


(8,636,827
)

-


(8,636,827
)


BALANCE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2023


87,532,800

$
87,533

$
(507,013
)
$
457,847,155

$
(16,332,633
)
$
(36,970,066
)
$
2,385,116

$
406,510,092



























Stock issuance and award


20,000


20


-


4,532,762


-


-


-


4,532,782

Stock based compensation


-


-


-


1,584,443


-


-


-


1,584,443

Stock buyback


-


-


(3,878,869
)

(41,487
)

-


-


-


(3,920,356
)

Net loss


-


-


-


-


(50,495,663
)

-


(454,683
)

(50,950,346
)

Foreign currency translation


-


-


-


-


-


(11,127,149
)

-


(11,127,149
)


BALANCE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2024


87,552,800

$
87,553

$
(4,385,882
)
$
463,922,873

$
(66,828,296
)
$
(48,097,215
)
$
1,930,433

$
346,629,466












































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES




CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS




FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2024, 2023 AND 2022







Years Ended








December 31,




2024




December 31,




2023




December 31,




2022




CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:










Net income (loss)

$
(50,950,346
)
$
1,669,767

$
(12,851,024
)

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities










Depreciation and amortization


12,021,015


11,913,647


12,427,973

Impairments


45,499,258


1,439,573


3,340,186

Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts


884,134


656,330


(542,801
)

Deferred taxes


(6,140,342
)

203,236


(461,045
)

(Gain) Loss from long-term Investment


(419,114
)

141,389


-

Loss from disposal of a subsidiary


2,826,213


-


-

Change in fair value of contingent consideration


(2,693,000
)

(1,803,000
)

(4,196,995
)

Stock award and stock based compensation expense


7,114,524


11,059,801


1,926,376













Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





















Accounts receivable


(29,770,703
)

10,560,521


(20,965,140
)

Notes receivable


131,350,242


(123,992,862
)

4,726,570

Inventories


(11,581,779
)

(21,531,323
)

(9,145,298
)

Other receivables and other assets


(141,311,335
)

5,165,337


(4,932,463
)

Advances to supplier and prepayments and prepaid expenses


(1,095,052
)

1,491,762


16,275,678













Increase (Decrease) In:










Accounts payable


79,040,317


38,603,301


62,592,477

Other payables and accrued liabilities


3,315,701


(5,062,494
)

7,842,715

Notes payable


(55,334,895
)

(32,629,627
)

(24,533,127
)

Income tax payable


(575,250
)

954,006


(25,171
)


Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

$
(17,820,412
)
$
(101,160,636
)
$
31,478,911













CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:










Purchases of property, plant and equipment, net


(934,985
)

(13,172,512
)

(3,690,235
)

Payment for construction in progress


-


(75,185
)

(129,894
)

Certificate of deposit


27,831,121


45,244,390


(31,210,986
)

Acquisition (Disposal) of NGI


(157,211
)

282,135


-

Long-term Investment


(1,015,836
)

-


-


Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

$
25,723,089

$
32,278,828

$
(35,031,115
)













CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:










Proceeds from short-term loans


66,203,360


23,420,534


30,765,776

Repayments of short-term loans


(37,489,677
)

(19,709,663
)

(28,357,211
)

Repayments of long-term loans


(2,284,081
)

(46,426
)

-

Proceeds from long-term loans


-


8,225,000


-

Contribution from non-controlling shareholder


-


-


757,981

Purchase of treasury stock


(3,920,356
)

(510,745
)

(7,499,634
)

Proceeds from exercises stock options, stock awards and other financing


-


3,449,988


-


Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

$
22,509,246

$
14,828,688

$
(4,333,088
)













NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH

$
30,411,923

$
(54,053,120
)
$
(7,885,292
)

Effect of exchange rate changes

$
(3,203,681
)
$
(3,357,083
)
$
(9,750,444
)


CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT BEGINNING OF YEAR

$
93,630,068

$
151,040,271

$
168,676,007













CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF PERIOD

$
120,838,310

$
93,630,068

$
151,040,271

-CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD


37,307,867


33,756,941


84,063,717

-RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF PERIOD


83,530,443


59,873,127


66,976,554















SUPPLEMENTARY CASH FLOW INFORMATION










Income taxes paid

$
859,673

$
311,504

$
350,002

Interest paid

$
1,737,738

$
965,025

$
345,451













SUPPLEMENTAL NON-CASH DISCLOSURES:










Contribution from non-controlling shareholder by inventories, fixed assets and intangible assets

$
-

$
-

$
393,986

Ordinary Shares issued for settlement of payables related to acquisitions (see Note 19)

$
-

$
1,812,005

$
-





This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

