Kandi Technologies Group Reports 3.2% Revenue Growth to $127.6 Million for 2024, Driven by Electric Off-Road Vehicle Sales and Geographic Expansion

Kandi Technologies reports $127.6M revenue for 2024, driven by off-road vehicle sales and improved geographic distribution.
Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. reported a 3.2% increase in revenue for the full year 2024, reaching $127.6 million, driven by a strong 8.9% growth in electric off-road vehicle sales, which constituted over 91% of total revenue. Notably, revenue from China surged by 80%, enhancing the company's geographical diversification. Despite a decline in gross margin to 30.8%, due to shifts in product and regional mix, gross profit was $39.3 million. The company faced an operating loss of $68.8 million, up substantially from the previous year, primarily due to increased expenses and a one-time impairment charge. This resulted in a net loss of $51 million compared to a net income of $1.7 million in 2023. Kandi is focusing on innovation, particularly in battery technology, and has strengthened its supply chain flexibility through enhancements in Taiwan, reflecting a commitment to long-term sustainable growth and localization of production in the U.S. The company repurchased nearly 1.9 million shares during the year, signaling confidence in its future prospects.
Potential Positives
- Revenue increased to $127.6 million, reflecting a 3.2% rise year-over-year, indicating stable sales performance.
- Electric off-road vehicle revenue rose 8.9% year-over-year, reinforcing the company's leadership in this segment.
- Revenue from China grew by a remarkable 80% year-over-year, contributing to a more balanced geographic sales mix.
- The company enhanced supply chain flexibility with upgrades at Taiwan-based facilities, supporting long-term sustainable growth and operational resilience.
Potential Negatives
- Gross margin decreased from 33.5% to 30.8%, reflecting challenges in regional and product mix shifts.
- Incurred a significant operating loss of $68.8 million, a 427% increase compared to the prior year's loss.
- Reported a net loss of $51.0 million, a stark contrast to a net income of $1.7 million in 2023, which could raise concerns among investors about future profitability.
FAQ
What was Kandi's total revenue for 2024?
Kandi Technologies reported total revenue of $127.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2024.
How much did electric off-road vehicle revenue increase?
Revenue from electric off-road vehicles rose by 8.9% year-over-year, totaling $116.6 million.
What did Kandi achieve in terms of cash liquidity?
As of December 31, 2024, Kandi ended the year with $126.3 million in cash and cash equivalents.
What strategic partnership did Kandi announce recently?
Kandi announced a strategic alliance with CBAK Energy to establish localized lithium battery production in the U.S.
When will Kandi discuss its financial results in a conference call?
Kandi will hold a conference call on April 28, 2025, at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time.
$KNDI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of $KNDI stock to their portfolio, and 18 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 436,052 shares (-70.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $523,262
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 302,306 shares (-46.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $362,767
- UBS GROUP AG added 88,533 shares (+6278.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $106,239
- XTX TOPCO LTD added 76,074 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $91,288
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 59,665 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $71,598
- WALLEYE CAPITAL LLC removed 47,034 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $56,440
- VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC removed 38,025 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $45,630
Full Release
Revenue Of $127.6M up 3.2% YoY, Supported by Expanded Product Reach And Improved Geographic Balance
Electric Off-Road Vehicle Revenue Rose 8.9% YoY, Reinforcing Core Segment Leadership
Enhanced Supply Chain Flexibility with Taiwan Upgrades, While Progressing Steadily Toward U.S. Localization Goals
JINHUA, China, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (the “Company”, “we” or “Kandi”) (NASDAQ GS: KNDI), today announced its financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2024.
Full Year 2024 Highlights
Total revenue increased to $127.6 million, a 3.2% increase from $123.6 million in 2023.
By segment: Sales of off-road vehicles and associated parts rose 8.9% year-over-year to $116.6 million, accounting for over 91% of total annual revenue.
By geography: Revenue from China grew 80% year-over-year, contributing to a more balanced and diversified geographic sales mix.
Recorded gross profit of $39.3 million, reflecting solid overall profitability.
Gross margin down to 30.8% from 33.5%, primarily impacted by regional and product mix shifts.
R&D spending increased 17.1%, focusing on next-generation battery products and new electric off-road vehicle model development, further strengthening the Company’s technological foundation.
Ended the year with a strong liquidity, including $126.3 million in cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and certificate of deposit as of December 31, 2024.
Drove strong growth in the electric off-road vehicle segment through new model launches, themed marketing campaigns, and deeper collaboration with local retailers and distributors in the U.S. and Canada.
Enhanced supply chain flexibility and scalability through upgrades to the Company’s Taiwan-based manufacturing operations, supporting long-term sustainable growth.
During 2024, the Company repurchased 1,892,568 shares of ordinary shares at an average price of $2.05 per share, demonstrating ongoing confidence in the Company's intrinsic value and long-term growth prospects.
Feng Chen, CEO of Kandi, commented, “In 2024, Kandi expanded its footprint across North America, executing with discipline to launch several new electric utility vehicles and crossover golf carts tailored to U.S. consumer preferences. Themed models, including those inspired by major sports brands, enhanced our brand visibility and strengthened appeal in the recreational segment. Supported by broader retail access and our entry into the Canadian market, these efforts helped expand customer reach and contributed to the resilience of our electric off-road vehicle portfolio amid shifting market conditions.”
Feng continued, “Complementing our product traction, we broadened our distribution network across the U.S., reinforcing our ability to meet rising demand and support long-term market penetration. This geographic and channel expansion has further solidified the foundation for sustained sales performance. On the supply chain side, our collaboration with Hartford Industrial is improving production efficiency and flexibility through enhanced Taiwan-based manufacturing capabilities, supporting greater operational resilience for our off-road vehicle business.”
Feng also highlighted, “More recently, we announced a strategic alliance with CBAK Energy to establish localized lithium battery production facilities in the United States. This initiative marks a significant milestone in Kandi’s North American strategy. By establishing local production capacity for both battery cells and packs, we are not only better positioned to meet growing demand for electric off-road and recreational vehicles but also to navigate international trade dynamics, including tariffs, more effectively. The partnership strengthens our supply chain, aligns with the clean energy incentives of the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, and creates new runway for long-term growth.”
Looking ahead, Feng emphasized, “We are energized by the road ahead. With deeper industry partnerships, expanding infrastructure, and a focused commitment to innovation and execution, Kandi is well-positioned to seize new opportunities and deliver real, lasting value to the market.”
Full Year 2024 Financial Results
Net Revenues and Gross Profit (in USD millions)
2024
2023
Y-o-Y%
Net Revenues
$127.6
$123.6
3.2%
Gross Profit
$39.3
$41.4
-5.1%
Gross Margin%
30.8%
33.5%
-
Our net revenues increased to $127.6 million, a 3.2% rise from $123.6 million in 2023, driven by higher sales of electric off-road vehicles, which accounted for over 91% of total revenue. Notably, revenue from the China market grew 80% year-over-year, helping to partially offset a decline in U.S. sales. Gross profit reached $39.3 million, with a gross margin of 30.8%, compared to 33.5% in the prior year. The margin contraction was primarily due to regional and product mix shifts, though overall profitability remained solid.
Operating Loss (in USD millions)
2024
2023
Y-o-Y%
Operating Expenses
($108.1)
($54.4)
98.5%
Loss from Operations
($68.8)
($13.1)
427.0%
Operating Margin%
-53.9%
-10.6%
-
Total operating expenses increased to $108.1 million, reflecting continued investment in retail expansion, organizational development, and strategic repositioning. The increase also includes a one-time, non-cash impairment loss of $24.1 million, primarily related to long-lived assets, accounting for approximately 22% of total operating expenses. Selling and marketing expenses rose to support broader distribution coverage, while administrative costs included provisions to strengthen operational discipline. These proactive investments and accounting adjustments contributed to a loss from operations of $68.8 million, compared to $13.1 million in the prior year.
Net Income/Loss
2024
2023
Y-o-Y%
Net (Loss) Income
(in USD millions)
($51.0
)
$1.7
N/M
Net (Loss) Income per Share, Basic and Diluted
($0.59
)
$0.02
-
We recorded a net loss of $51.0 million, compared to a net income of $1.7 million in 2023. The shift to a net loss was primarily driven by increased operating expenses, which included a one-time, non-cash impairment loss associated with strategic business adjustments. Despite these impacts, the Company remained focused on strengthening its core electric off-road vehicle business and made forward-looking investments aimed at building long-term shareholder value.
Full Year 2024 Conference Call Details
The Company has scheduled a conference call and live webcast to discuss its financial results at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time (8:00 P.M. Beijing Time) on Monday, April 28, 2025. Management will deliver prepared remarks to be followed by a question and answer session.
The dial-in details for the conference call are as follows:
Toll-free dial-in number: +1-877-407-3982
International dial-in number: + 1-201-493-6780
Webcast and replay:
https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1717223&tp_key=6b62938ea7
The live audio webcast of the call can also be accessed by visiting Kandi's Investor Relations page on the Company's website at
http://www.kandivehicle.com
. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website following the live call.
About Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.
Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI), headquartered in Jinhua New Energy Vehicle Town, Zhejiang Province, is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing, and sales of various vehicular products. Kandi conducts its primary business operations through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Zhejiang Kandi Technologies Group Co., Ltd. (“Zhejiang Kandi Technologies”), formerly, Zhejiang Kandi Vehicles Co., Ltd. and its subsidiaries including Zhejiang Kandi Smart Battery Swap Technology Co., Ltd, and SC Autosports, LLC (d/b/a Kandi America), the wholly-owned subsidiary of Kandi in the United States, and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Kandi America Investment, LLC. Zhejiang Kandi Technologies has established itself as one of China's leading manufacturers of pure electric vehicle parts and off-road vehicles. For more information, please visit
http://www.kandivehicle.com
.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC's website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.
- Tables Below -
KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
December 31,
2024
December 31,
2023
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
37,307,867
$
33,756,941
Restricted cash
83,530,443
59,873,127
Certificate of deposit
5,481,329
33,947,212
Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $3,680,803 and $2,886,223 as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively)
26,462,884
18,951,745
Inventories
51,268,075
61,551,268
Notes receivable
346,202
124,473,111
Other receivables
144,721,398
6,476,542
Prepayments and prepaid expense
4,967,736
1,909,094
Advances to suppliers
562,094
2,609,098
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
354,648,028
343,548,138
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Property, plant and equipment, net
63,503,610
98,803,772
Intangible assets, net
3,893,128
6,395,825
Land use rights, net
2,586,628
2,754,442
Deferred tax assets
6,496,863
814,610
Long-term investment
1,413,065
-
Goodwill
31,182,116
33,146,682
Other long-term assets
10,173,183
9,993,130
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
119,248,593
151,908,461
TOTAL ASSETS
$
473,896,621
$
495,456,599
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Accounts payable
$
25,475,725
$
28,744,854
Other payables and accrued expenses
8,544,046
7,252,814
Short-term loans
37,528,831
9,072,336
Notes payable
41,620,702
24,071,461
Income tax payable
1,430,612
2,130,083
Other current liabilities
5,794,987
5,402,081
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
120,394,903
76,673,629
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Long-term loans
5,706,510
8,389,163
Deferred taxes liability
524,903
963,691
Contingent consideration liability
-
2,693,000
Other long-term liabilities
640,839
227,024
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
6,872,252
12,272,878
TOTAL LIABILITIES
127,267,155
88,946,507
STOCKHOLDER’S EQUITY
Ordinary Shares, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 87,552,800 and 87,532,800 shares issued and 85,475,666 and 87,348,234 outstanding at December 31,2024 and December 31,2023, respectively
87,553
87,533
Less: Treasury stock (2,077,134 shares with average price of $2.11 and 184,566 shares with average price of $2.75 at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively )
(4,385,882
)
(507,013
)
Additional paid-in capital
463,922,873
457,847,155
Accumulated deficit (the restricted portion is $4,422,033 and $4,422,033 at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively)
(66,828,296
)
(16,332,633
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(48,097,215
)
(36,970,066
)
TOTAL KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
344,699,033
404,124,976
Non-controlling interests
1,930,433
2,385,116
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
346,629,466
406,510,092
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
$
473,896,621
$
495,456,599
KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2024, 2023 AND 2022
Years Ended
December 31,
2024
December 31,
2023
December 31,
2022
REVENUES, NET
$
127,569,613
123,599,232
117,813,049
COST OF GOODS SOLD
(88,299,242
)
(82,229,209
)
(98,295,323
)
GROSS PROFIT
39,270,371
41,370,023
19,517,726
OPERATING EXPENSE:
Research and development
(4,995,940
)
(4,265,176
)
(6,029,608
)
Selling and marketing
(21,237,864
)
(13,335,950
)
(5,501,475
)
General and administrative
(57,683,262
)
(35,381,496
)
(32,325,889
)
Impairment of goodwill
-
(496,981
)
(642,665
)
Impairment of long-lived assets
(24,135,226
)
(942,591
)
(2,697,521
)
TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSE
(108,052,292
)
(54,422,194
)
(47,197,158
)
LOSS FROM OPERATIONS
(68,781,921
)
(13,052,171
)
(27,679,432
)
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):
Interest income
10,046,204
9,984,558
6,427,502
Interest expense
(2,195,618
)
(1,327,341
)
(707,488
)
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
2,693,000
1,803,000
4,196,995
Government grants
1,620,632
2,017,551
1,639,328
Other income, net
537,966
4,047,074
2,784,561
TOTAL OTHER INCOME, NET
12,702,184
16,524,842
14,340,898
(LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
(56,079,737
)
3,472,671
(13,338,534
)
INCOME TAX BENEFIT (EXPENSE)
5,129,391
(1,802,904
)
487,510
NET (LOSS) INCOME
(50,950,346
)
1,669,767
(12,851,024
)
LESS: NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS
(454,683
)
1,662,635
(727,361
)
NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. STOCKHOLDERS
(50,495,663
)
7,132
(12,123,663
)
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(11,127,149
)
(8,636,827
)
(28,585,025
)
COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
$
(62,077,495
)
$
(6,967,060
)
$
(41,436,049
)
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING BASIC
86,317,058
78,781,094
75,571,702
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING DILUTED
86,317,058
79,902,891
75,571,702
NET (LOSS) INCOME PER SHARE, BASIC
$
(0.59
)
$
0.02
$
(0.17
)
NET (LOSS) INCOME PER SHARE, DILUTED
$
(0.59
)
$
0.02
$
(0.17
)
NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. STOCKHOLDERS PER SHARE, BASIC
$
(0.59
)
$
0.00
$
(0.16
)
NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. STOCKHOLDERS PER SHARE, DILUTED
$
(0.59
)
$
0.00
$
(0.16
)
KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2024, 2023 AND 2022
Number of
Outstanding
Shares
Common
Stock
Treasury
Stock
Additional
Paid-in
Capital
Accumulated
Deficit
Accumulated
Other
Comprehensive
Income
(Loss）
Non-controlling
interests
Total
BALANCE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2021
77,385,130
$
77,385
$
(2,392,203
)
$
449,479,461
$
(4,216,102
)
$
251,786
$
-
$
443,200,327
Stock issuance and award
283,600
284
-
746,636
-
-
-
746,920
Stock based compensation
-
-
-
1,231,566
-
-
-
1,231,566
Stock buyback
-
-
(7,415,617
)
(84,018
)
-
-
-
(7,499,635
)
Capital contribution from shareholder
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,449,842
1,449,842
Net loss
-
-
-
-
(12,123,663
)
-
(727,361
)
(12,851,024
)
Foreign currency translation
-
-
-
-
-
(28,585,025
)
-
(28,585,025
)
BALANCE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2022
77,668,730
$
77,669
$
(9,807,820
)
$
451,373,645
$
(16,339,765
)
$
(28,333,239
)
$
722,481
$
397,692,971
Stock issuance and award
11,685,968
11,686
-
9,357,192
-
-
-
9,368,878
Stock based compensation
-
-
-
3,476,058
-
-
-
3,476,058
Stock buyback
-
-
(507,013
)
(3,731
)
-
-
-
(510,744
)
Cancellation of the Treasury Stock
(3,488,559
)
(3,489
)
9,807,820
(9,804,331
)
-
-
-
-
Stock option exercise
1,666,661
1,667
-
3,448,322
-
-
-
3,449,989
Net income
-
-
-
-
7,132
-
1,662,635
1,669,767
Foreign currency translation
-
-
-
-
-
(8,636,827
)
-
(8,636,827
)
BALANCE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2023
87,532,800
$
87,533
$
(507,013
)
$
457,847,155
$
(16,332,633
)
$
(36,970,066
)
$
2,385,116
$
406,510,092
Stock issuance and award
20,000
20
-
4,532,762
-
-
-
4,532,782
Stock based compensation
-
-
-
1,584,443
-
-
-
1,584,443
Stock buyback
-
-
(3,878,869
)
(41,487
)
-
-
-
(3,920,356
)
Net loss
-
-
-
-
(50,495,663
)
-
(454,683
)
(50,950,346
)
Foreign currency translation
-
-
-
-
-
(11,127,149
)
-
(11,127,149
)
BALANCE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2024
87,552,800
$
87,553
$
(4,385,882
)
$
463,922,873
$
(66,828,296
)
$
(48,097,215
)
$
1,930,433
$
346,629,466
KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2024, 2023 AND 2022
Years Ended
December 31,
2024
December 31,
2023
December 31,
2022
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net income (loss)
$
(50,950,346
)
$
1,669,767
$
(12,851,024
)
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities
Depreciation and amortization
12,021,015
11,913,647
12,427,973
Impairments
45,499,258
1,439,573
3,340,186
Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts
884,134
656,330
(542,801
)
Deferred taxes
(6,140,342
)
203,236
(461,045
)
(Gain) Loss from long-term Investment
(419,114
)
141,389
-
Loss from disposal of a subsidiary
2,826,213
-
-
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
(2,693,000
)
(1,803,000
)
(4,196,995
)
Stock award and stock based compensation expense
7,114,524
11,059,801
1,926,376
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(29,770,703
)
10,560,521
(20,965,140
)
Notes receivable
131,350,242
(123,992,862
)
4,726,570
Inventories
(11,581,779
)
(21,531,323
)
(9,145,298
)
Other receivables and other assets
(141,311,335
)
5,165,337
(4,932,463
)
Advances to supplier and prepayments and prepaid expenses
(1,095,052
)
1,491,762
16,275,678
Increase (Decrease) In:
Accounts payable
79,040,317
38,603,301
62,592,477
Other payables and accrued liabilities
3,315,701
(5,062,494
)
7,842,715
Notes payable
(55,334,895
)
(32,629,627
)
(24,533,127
)
Income tax payable
(575,250
)
954,006
(25,171
)
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
$
(17,820,412
)
$
(101,160,636
)
$
31,478,911
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Purchases of property, plant and equipment, net
(934,985
)
(13,172,512
)
(3,690,235
)
Payment for construction in progress
-
(75,185
)
(129,894
)
Certificate of deposit
27,831,121
45,244,390
(31,210,986
)
Acquisition (Disposal) of NGI
(157,211
)
282,135
-
Long-term Investment
(1,015,836
)
-
-
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
$
25,723,089
$
32,278,828
$
(35,031,115
)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Proceeds from short-term loans
66,203,360
23,420,534
30,765,776
Repayments of short-term loans
(37,489,677
)
(19,709,663
)
(28,357,211
)
Repayments of long-term loans
(2,284,081
)
(46,426
)
-
Proceeds from long-term loans
-
8,225,000
-
Contribution from non-controlling shareholder
-
-
757,981
Purchase of treasury stock
(3,920,356
)
(510,745
)
(7,499,634
)
Proceeds from exercises stock options, stock awards and other financing
-
3,449,988
-
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
$
22,509,246
$
14,828,688
$
(4,333,088
)
NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH
$
30,411,923
$
(54,053,120
)
$
(7,885,292
)
Effect of exchange rate changes
$
(3,203,681
)
$
(3,357,083
)
$
(9,750,444
)
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT BEGINNING OF YEAR
$
93,630,068
$
151,040,271
$
168,676,007
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF PERIOD
$
120,838,310
$
93,630,068
$
151,040,271
-CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD
37,307,867
33,756,941
84,063,717
-RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF PERIOD
83,530,443
59,873,127
66,976,554
SUPPLEMENTARY CASH FLOW INFORMATION
Income taxes paid
$
859,673
$
311,504
$
350,002
Interest paid
$
1,737,738
$
965,025
$
345,451
SUPPLEMENTAL NON-CASH DISCLOSURES:
Contribution from non-controlling shareholder by inventories, fixed assets and intangible assets
$
-
$
-
$
393,986
Ordinary Shares issued for settlement of payables related to acquisitions (see Note 19)
$
-
$
1,812,005
$
-
