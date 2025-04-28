Kandi Technologies Group Reports 3.2% Revenue Growth to $127.6 Million for 2024, Driven by Electric Off-Road Vehicle Sales and Geographic Expansion

Kandi Technologies reports $127.6M revenue for 2024, driven by off-road vehicle sales and improved geographic distribution.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. reported a 3.2% increase in revenue for the full year 2024, reaching $127.6 million, driven by a strong 8.9% growth in electric off-road vehicle sales, which constituted over 91% of total revenue. Notably, revenue from China surged by 80%, enhancing the company's geographical diversification. Despite a decline in gross margin to 30.8%, due to shifts in product and regional mix, gross profit was $39.3 million. The company faced an operating loss of $68.8 million, up substantially from the previous year, primarily due to increased expenses and a one-time impairment charge. This resulted in a net loss of $51 million compared to a net income of $1.7 million in 2023. Kandi is focusing on innovation, particularly in battery technology, and has strengthened its supply chain flexibility through enhancements in Taiwan, reflecting a commitment to long-term sustainable growth and localization of production in the U.S. The company repurchased nearly 1.9 million shares during the year, signaling confidence in its future prospects.

Revenue increased to $127.6 million, reflecting a 3.2% rise year-over-year, indicating stable sales performance.

Electric off-road vehicle revenue rose 8.9% year-over-year, reinforcing the company's leadership in this segment.

Revenue from China grew by a remarkable 80% year-over-year, contributing to a more balanced geographic sales mix.

The company enhanced supply chain flexibility with upgrades at Taiwan-based facilities, supporting long-term sustainable growth and operational resilience.

Gross margin decreased from 33.5% to 30.8%, reflecting challenges in regional and product mix shifts.

Incurred a significant operating loss of $68.8 million, a 427% increase compared to the prior year's loss.

Reported a net loss of $51.0 million, a stark contrast to a net income of $1.7 million in 2023, which could raise concerns among investors about future profitability.

What was Kandi's total revenue for 2024?

Kandi Technologies reported total revenue of $127.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2024.

How much did electric off-road vehicle revenue increase?

Revenue from electric off-road vehicles rose by 8.9% year-over-year, totaling $116.6 million.

What did Kandi achieve in terms of cash liquidity?

As of December 31, 2024, Kandi ended the year with $126.3 million in cash and cash equivalents.

What strategic partnership did Kandi announce recently?

Kandi announced a strategic alliance with CBAK Energy to establish localized lithium battery production in the U.S.

When will Kandi discuss its financial results in a conference call?

Kandi will hold a conference call on April 28, 2025, at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time.

Full Release







Full Year 2024 Highlights











Total revenue increased to $127.6 million, a 3.2% increase from $123.6 million in 2023.





By segment: Sales of off-road vehicles and associated parts rose 8.9% year-over-year to $116.6 million, accounting for over 91% of total annual revenue.





By geography: Revenue from China grew 80% year-over-year, contributing to a more balanced and diversified geographic sales mix.







Recorded gross profit of $39.3 million, reflecting solid overall profitability.



Gross margin down to 30.8% from 33.5%, primarily impacted by regional and product mix shifts.



R&D spending increased 17.1%, focusing on next-generation battery products and new electric off-road vehicle model development, further strengthening the Company’s technological foundation.



Ended the year with a strong liquidity, including $126.3 million in cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and certificate of deposit as of December 31, 2024.



Drove strong growth in the electric off-road vehicle segment through new model launches, themed marketing campaigns, and deeper collaboration with local retailers and distributors in the U.S. and Canada.



Enhanced supply chain flexibility and scalability through upgrades to the Company’s Taiwan-based manufacturing operations, supporting long-term sustainable growth.



During 2024, the Company repurchased 1,892,568 shares of ordinary shares at an average price of $2.05 per share, demonstrating ongoing confidence in the Company's intrinsic value and long-term growth prospects.







Feng Chen, CEO of Kandi, commented, “In 2024, Kandi expanded its footprint across North America, executing with discipline to launch several new electric utility vehicles and crossover golf carts tailored to U.S. consumer preferences. Themed models, including those inspired by major sports brands, enhanced our brand visibility and strengthened appeal in the recreational segment. Supported by broader retail access and our entry into the Canadian market, these efforts helped expand customer reach and contributed to the resilience of our electric off-road vehicle portfolio amid shifting market conditions.”





Feng continued, “Complementing our product traction, we broadened our distribution network across the U.S., reinforcing our ability to meet rising demand and support long-term market penetration. This geographic and channel expansion has further solidified the foundation for sustained sales performance. On the supply chain side, our collaboration with Hartford Industrial is improving production efficiency and flexibility through enhanced Taiwan-based manufacturing capabilities, supporting greater operational resilience for our off-road vehicle business.”





Feng also highlighted, “More recently, we announced a strategic alliance with CBAK Energy to establish localized lithium battery production facilities in the United States. This initiative marks a significant milestone in Kandi’s North American strategy. By establishing local production capacity for both battery cells and packs, we are not only better positioned to meet growing demand for electric off-road and recreational vehicles but also to navigate international trade dynamics, including tariffs, more effectively. The partnership strengthens our supply chain, aligns with the clean energy incentives of the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, and creates new runway for long-term growth.”





Looking ahead, Feng emphasized, “We are energized by the road ahead. With deeper industry partnerships, expanding infrastructure, and a focused commitment to innovation and execution, Kandi is well-positioned to seize new opportunities and deliver real, lasting value to the market.”









Full Year 2024 Financial Results











Net Revenues and Gross Profit (in USD millions)















2024









2023









Y-o-Y%









Net Revenues





$127.6









$123.6









3.2%













Gross Profit





$39.3









$41.4









-5.1%













Gross Margin%





30.8%









33.5%









-

















Our net revenues increased to $127.6 million, a 3.2% rise from $123.6 million in 2023, driven by higher sales of electric off-road vehicles, which accounted for over 91% of total revenue. Notably, revenue from the China market grew 80% year-over-year, helping to partially offset a decline in U.S. sales. Gross profit reached $39.3 million, with a gross margin of 30.8%, compared to 33.5% in the prior year. The margin contraction was primarily due to regional and product mix shifts, though overall profitability remained solid.







Operating Loss (in USD millions)















2024









2023









Y-o-Y%









Operating Expenses





($108.1)









($54.4)









98.5%













Loss from Operations





($68.8)









($13.1)









427.0%













Operating Margin%





-53.9%









-10.6%









-

















Total operating expenses increased to $108.1 million, reflecting continued investment in retail expansion, organizational development, and strategic repositioning. The increase also includes a one-time, non-cash impairment loss of $24.1 million, primarily related to long-lived assets, accounting for approximately 22% of total operating expenses. Selling and marketing expenses rose to support broader distribution coverage, while administrative costs included provisions to strengthen operational discipline. These proactive investments and accounting adjustments contributed to a loss from operations of $68.8 million, compared to $13.1 million in the prior year.







Net Income/Loss















2024









2023









Y-o-Y%













Net (Loss) Income







(in USD millions)







($51.0





)





$1.7









N/M













Net (Loss) Income per Share, Basic and Diluted





($0.59





)





$0.02









-

















We recorded a net loss of $51.0 million, compared to a net income of $1.7 million in 2023. The shift to a net loss was primarily driven by increased operating expenses, which included a one-time, non-cash impairment loss associated with strategic business adjustments. Despite these impacts, the Company remained focused on strengthening its core electric off-road vehicle business and made forward-looking investments aimed at building long-term shareholder value.









Full Year 2024 Conference Call Details









The Company has scheduled a conference call and live webcast to discuss its financial results at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time (8:00 P.M. Beijing Time) on Monday, April 28, 2025. Management will deliver prepared remarks to be followed by a question and answer session.





The dial-in details for the conference call are as follows:







Webcast and replay:







https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1717223&tp_key=6b62938ea7









The live audio webcast of the call can also be accessed by visiting Kandi's Investor Relations page on the Company's website at



http://www.kandivehicle.com



. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website following the live call.







About Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.







Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI), headquartered in Jinhua New Energy Vehicle Town, Zhejiang Province, is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing, and sales of various vehicular products. Kandi conducts its primary business operations through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Zhejiang Kandi Technologies Group Co., Ltd. (“Zhejiang Kandi Technologies”), formerly, Zhejiang Kandi Vehicles Co., Ltd. and its subsidiaries including Zhejiang Kandi Smart Battery Swap Technology Co., Ltd, and SC Autosports, LLC (d/b/a Kandi America), the wholly-owned subsidiary of Kandi in the United States, and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Kandi America Investment, LLC. Zhejiang Kandi Technologies has established itself as one of China's leading manufacturers of pure electric vehicle parts and off-road vehicles. For more information, please visit



http://www.kandivehicle.com



.







Safe Harbor Statement







This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC's website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.





Follow us on Twitter: @ Kandi_Group







Contacts:









Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.







Ms. Kewa Luo





+1 (212) 551-3610







IR@kandigroup.com









The Blueshirt Group







Mr. Gary Dvorchak, CFA







gary@blueshirtgroup.com







- Tables Below -



















KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





























December 31,









2024

















December 31,









2023





















CURRENT ASSETS































Cash and cash equivalents









$





37,307,867









$





33,756,941













Restricted cash













83,530,443













59,873,127













Certificate of deposit













5,481,329













33,947,212













Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $3,680,803 and $2,886,223 as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively)













26,462,884













18,951,745













Inventories













51,268,075













61,551,268













Notes receivable













346,202













124,473,111













Other receivables













144,721,398













6,476,542













Prepayments and prepaid expense













4,967,736













1,909,094













Advances to suppliers













562,094













2,609,098















TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS















354,648,028













343,548,138



















































NON-CURRENT ASSETS







































Property, plant and equipment, net













63,503,610













98,803,772













Intangible assets, net













3,893,128













6,395,825













Land use rights, net













2,586,628













2,754,442













Deferred tax assets













6,496,863













814,610













Long-term investment













1,413,065













-













Goodwill













31,182,116













33,146,682













Other long-term assets













10,173,183













9,993,130















TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS















119,248,593













151,908,461



















































TOTAL ASSETS











$





473,896,621









$





495,456,599



















































CURRENT LIABILITIES







































Accounts payable









$





25,475,725









$





28,744,854













Other payables and accrued expenses













8,544,046













7,252,814













Short-term loans













37,528,831













9,072,336













Notes payable













41,620,702













24,071,461













Income tax payable













1,430,612













2,130,083













Other current liabilities













5,794,987













5,402,081















TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES















120,394,903













76,673,629



















































NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES







































Long-term loans













5,706,510













8,389,163













Deferred taxes liability













524,903













963,691













Contingent consideration liability













-













2,693,000













Other long-term liabilities













640,839













227,024















TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES















6,872,252













12,272,878



















































TOTAL LIABILITIES















127,267,155













88,946,507



















































STOCKHOLDER’S EQUITY







































Ordinary Shares, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 87,552,800 and 87,532,800 shares issued and 85,475,666 and 87,348,234 outstanding at December 31,2024 and December 31,2023, respectively













87,553













87,533













Less: Treasury stock (2,077,134 shares with average price of $2.11 and 184,566 shares with average price of $2.75 at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively )













(4,385,882





)









(507,013





)









Additional paid-in capital













463,922,873













457,847,155













Accumulated deficit (the restricted portion is $4,422,033 and $4,422,033 at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively)













(66,828,296





)









(16,332,633





)









Accumulated other comprehensive loss













(48,097,215





)









(36,970,066





)











TOTAL KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY















344,699,033













404,124,976

















































Non-controlling interests













1,930,433













2,385,116















TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY















346,629,466













406,510,092



















































TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY











$





473,896,621









$





495,456,599



































KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND









COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)









FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2024, 2023 AND 2022

































Years Ended





































December 31,









2024

















December 31,









2023

















December 31,









2022























































REVENUES, NET









$





127,569,613













123,599,232













117,813,049





























































COST OF GOODS SOLD













(88,299,242





)









(82,229,209





)









(98,295,323





)



























































GROSS PROFIT

























39,270,371

























41,370,023

























19,517,726





































































OPERATING EXPENSE:



















































Research and development













(4,995,940





)









(4,265,176





)









(6,029,608





)









Selling and marketing













(21,237,864





)









(13,335,950





)









(5,501,475





)









General and administrative













(57,683,262





)









(35,381,496





)









(32,325,889





)









Impairment of goodwill













-













(496,981





)









(642,665





)









Impairment of long-lived assets













(24,135,226





)









(942,591





)









(2,697,521





)











TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSE















(108,052,292





)









(54,422,194





)









(47,197,158





)



























































LOSS FROM OPERATIONS

























(68,781,921









)

















(13,052,171









)

















(27,679,432









)





























































OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):



















































Interest income













10,046,204













9,984,558













6,427,502













Interest expense













(2,195,618





)









(1,327,341





)









(707,488





)









Change in fair value of contingent consideration













2,693,000













1,803,000













4,196,995













Government grants













1,620,632













2,017,551













1,639,328













Other income, net













537,966













4,047,074













2,784,561















TOTAL OTHER INCOME, NET















12,702,184













16,524,842













14,340,898































































(LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES















(56,079,737





)









3,472,671













(13,338,534





)

























































INCOME TAX BENEFIT (EXPENSE)













5,129,391













(1,802,904





)









487,510































































NET (LOSS) INCOME

























(50,950,346









)

















1,669,767

























(12,851,024









)



























































LESS: NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS













(454,683





)









1,662,635













(727,361





)



























































NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. STOCKHOLDERS

























(50,495,663









)

















7,132

























(12,123,663









)



























































OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

















































Foreign currency translation adjustment













(11,127,149





)









(8,636,827





)









(28,585,025





)



























































COMPREHENSIVE LOSS











$





(62,077,495





)





$





(6,967,060





)





$





(41,436,049





)

























































WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING BASIC













86,317,058













78,781,094













75,571,702













WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING DILUTED













86,317,058













79,902,891













75,571,702





























































NET (LOSS) INCOME PER SHARE, BASIC









$





(0.59





)





$





0.02









$





(0.17





)









NET (LOSS) INCOME PER SHARE, DILUTED









$





(0.59





)





$





0.02









$





(0.17





)

























































NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. STOCKHOLDERS PER SHARE, BASIC









$





(0.59





)





$





0.00









$





(0.16





)









NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. STOCKHOLDERS PER SHARE, DILUTED









$





(0.59





)





$





0.00









$





(0.16





)































KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY









FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2024, 2023 AND 2022





































Number of









Outstanding









Shares

















Common









Stock

















Treasury









Stock

















Additional









Paid-in









Capital

















Accumulated









Deficit

















Accumulated









Other









Comprehensive









Income









(Loss）

















Non-controlling









interests

















Total





















BALANCE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2021















77,385,130









$





77,385









$





(2,392,203





)





$





449,479,461









$





(4,216,102





)





$





251,786









$





-









$





443,200,327

























































































































Stock issuance and award













283,600













284













-













746,636













-













-













-













746,920













Stock based compensation













-













-













-













1,231,566













-













-













-













1,231,566













Stock buyback













-













-













(7,415,617





)









(84,018





)









-













-













-













(7,499,635





)









Capital contribution from shareholder













-













-













-













-













-













-













1,449,842













1,449,842













Net loss













-













-













-













-













(12,123,663





)









-













(727,361





)









(12,851,024





)









Foreign currency translation













-













-













-













-













-













(28,585,025





)









-













(28,585,025





)











BALANCE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2022















77,668,730









$





77,669









$





(9,807,820





)





$





451,373,645









$





(16,339,765





)





$





(28,333,239





)





$





722,481









$





397,692,971

























































































































Stock issuance and award













11,685,968













11,686













-













9,357,192













-













-













-













9,368,878













Stock based compensation













-













-













-













3,476,058













-













-













-













3,476,058













Stock buyback













-













-













(507,013





)









(3,731





)









-













-













-













(510,744





)









Cancellation of the Treasury Stock













(3,488,559





)









(3,489





)









9,807,820













(9,804,331





)









-













-













-













-













Stock option exercise













1,666,661













1,667













-













3,448,322













-













-













-













3,449,989













Net income













-













-













-













-













7,132













-













1,662,635













1,669,767













Foreign currency translation













-













-













-













-













-













(8,636,827





)









-













(8,636,827





)











BALANCE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2023















87,532,800









$





87,533









$





(507,013





)





$





457,847,155









$





(16,332,633





)





$





(36,970,066





)





$





2,385,116









$





406,510,092

























































































































Stock issuance and award













20,000













20













-













4,532,762













-













-













-













4,532,782













Stock based compensation













-













-













-













1,584,443













-













-













-













1,584,443













Stock buyback













-













-













(3,878,869





)









(41,487





)









-













-













-













(3,920,356





)









Net loss













-













-













-













-













(50,495,663





)









-













(454,683





)









(50,950,346





)









Foreign currency translation













-













-













-













-













-













(11,127,149





)









-













(11,127,149





)











BALANCE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2024















87,552,800









$





87,553









$





(4,385,882





)





$





463,922,873









$





(66,828,296





)





$





(48,097,215





)





$





1,930,433









$





346,629,466































KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS









FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2024, 2023 AND 2022

































Years Ended

































December 31,









2024

















December 31,









2023

















December 31,









2022





















CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:



















































Net income (loss)









$





(50,950,346





)





$





1,669,767









$





(12,851,024





)









Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities

















































Depreciation and amortization













12,021,015













11,913,647













12,427,973













Impairments













45,499,258













1,439,573













3,340,186













Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts













884,134













656,330













(542,801





)









Deferred taxes













(6,140,342





)









203,236













(461,045





)









(Gain) Loss from long-term Investment













(419,114





)









141,389













-













Loss from disposal of a subsidiary













2,826,213













-













-













Change in fair value of contingent consideration













(2,693,000





)









(1,803,000





)









(4,196,995





)









Stock award and stock based compensation expense













7,114,524













11,059,801













1,926,376































































Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



































































































Accounts receivable













(29,770,703





)









10,560,521













(20,965,140





)









Notes receivable













131,350,242













(123,992,862





)









4,726,570













Inventories













(11,581,779





)









(21,531,323





)









(9,145,298





)









Other receivables and other assets













(141,311,335





)









5,165,337













(4,932,463





)









Advances to supplier and prepayments and prepaid expenses













(1,095,052





)









1,491,762













16,275,678































































Increase (Decrease) In:



















































Accounts payable













79,040,317













38,603,301













62,592,477













Other payables and accrued liabilities













3,315,701













(5,062,494





)









7,842,715













Notes payable













(55,334,895





)









(32,629,627





)









(24,533,127





)









Income tax payable













(575,250





)









954,006













(25,171





)











Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities











$





(17,820,412





)





$





(101,160,636





)





$





31,478,911































































CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:



















































Purchases of property, plant and equipment, net













(934,985





)









(13,172,512





)









(3,690,235





)









Payment for construction in progress













-













(75,185





)









(129,894





)









Certificate of deposit













27,831,121













45,244,390













(31,210,986





)









Acquisition (Disposal) of NGI













(157,211





)









282,135













-













Long-term Investment













(1,015,836





)









-













-















Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities











$





25,723,089









$





32,278,828









$





(35,031,115





)



























































CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:



















































Proceeds from short-term loans













66,203,360













23,420,534













30,765,776













Repayments of short-term loans













(37,489,677





)









(19,709,663





)









(28,357,211





)









Repayments of long-term loans













(2,284,081





)









(46,426





)









-













Proceeds from long-term loans













-













8,225,000













-













Contribution from non-controlling shareholder













-













-













757,981













Purchase of treasury stock













(3,920,356





)









(510,745





)









(7,499,634





)









Proceeds from exercises stock options, stock awards and other financing













-













3,449,988













-















Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities











$





22,509,246









$





14,828,688









$





(4,333,088





)



























































NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH











$





30,411,923









$





(54,053,120





)





$





(7,885,292





)









Effect of exchange rate changes









$





(3,203,681





)





$





(3,357,083





)





$





(9,750,444





)











CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT BEGINNING OF YEAR











$





93,630,068









$





151,040,271









$





168,676,007































































CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF PERIOD











$





120,838,310









$





93,630,068









$





151,040,271













-CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD













37,307,867













33,756,941













84,063,717













-RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF PERIOD













83,530,443













59,873,127













66,976,554



































































SUPPLEMENTARY CASH FLOW INFORMATION



















































Income taxes paid









$





859,673









$





311,504









$





350,002













Interest paid









$





1,737,738









$





965,025









$





345,451































































SUPPLEMENTAL NON-CASH DISCLOSURES:



















































Contribution from non-controlling shareholder by inventories, fixed assets and intangible assets









$





-









$





-









$





393,986













Ordinary Shares issued for settlement of payables related to acquisitions (see Note 19)









$





-









$





1,812,005









$





-











