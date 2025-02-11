Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. Hainan Facility Achieves National Green Factory Certification for Sustainable Manufacturing

Kandi Technologies' Hainan facility receives National Green Factory certification, supporting sustainable manufacturing and carbon neutrality efforts.

Quiver AI Summary

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. announced that its Hainan facility has received certification as a National Green Factory from China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology for 2024, along with a government award of RMB 2 million. This recognition underscores Kandi's commitment to sustainable manufacturing and aligns with China's environmental goals as outlined in its 14th Five-Year Plan. The facility meets strict manufacturing standards and holds multiple international certifications, showcasing its leadership in clean production and resource efficiency. Additionally, the Hainan facility was honored as an "Elite Action" seed enterprise by the Hainan Provincial Department of Science and Technology, reflecting its technological advancements and growth potential. CEO Feng Chen emphasized the company's dedication to green development and innovation, aiming to contribute to a sustainable future.

Potential Positives

Kandi Technologies Group's Hainan facility received certification as a National Green Factory from China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, highlighting its commitment to sustainable manufacturing.

The company was awarded RMB 2 million (approximately US$ 0.27 million) for its contributions to green manufacturing, indicating strong governmental support.

Kandi's Hainan facility was recognized as an "Elite Action" seed enterprise, receiving a RMB 3 million government grant, which signifies its technological innovation and growth potential.

The facility adheres to stringent international manufacturing standards and has received multiple certifications (ISO-9001, ISO-50001, ISO-14001, ISO-45001), reinforcing Kandi's reputation in the new energy and green manufacturing sectors.

Potential Negatives

The press release emphasizes the reliance on government recognition and grants, which may imply that the company is dependent on external validation for its success.

The forward-looking statements warn investors of potential risks and uncertainties, indicating that the company may face challenges that could affect future performance.

The pressure to meet stringent manufacturing standards for sustainability may increase operational costs and complexity, potentially impacting profit margins.

FAQ

What recognition did Kandi Technologies receive in 2024?

Kandi Technologies was certified as a National Green Factory by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

What financial award did Kandi receive with its certification?

Kandi Technologies received a government award of RMB 2 million (approximately US$ 0.27 million) for its National Green Factory certification.

What initiatives support Kandi's green manufacturing practices?

Kandi's practices align with China's 14th Five-Year Plan and the Implementation Plan for Carbon Peaking in the Industrial Sector.

Which international certifications does Kandi’s Hainan facility hold?

The facility holds ISO-9001, ISO-50001, ISO-14001, and ISO-45001 certifications for quality, energy, environmental, and safety management.

What role does Kandi play in new energy transportation?

Kandi is a leader in all-electric personal transportation and utility vehicles, focusing on sustainable manufacturing and technological innovation.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$KNDI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 14 institutional investors add shares of $KNDI stock to their portfolio, and 17 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



JINHUA, CHINA, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: KNDI) (“Kandi” or the “Company”), a leader in all-electric personal transportation and utility vehicles, today announced that its Hainan facility has been certified as a National Green Factory by China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology for 2024. This prestigious recognition comes with a government award of RMB 2 million (approximately US$ 0.27 million), highlighting Kandi’s significant contributions to sustainable manufacturing and progress toward carbon neutrality.





The National Green Factory certification is part of China’s broader commitment to achieving its environmental goals outlined in the 14th Five-Year Plan for National Economic and Social Development and Long-Range Objectives for 2035 and the Implementation Plan for Carbon Peaking in the Industrial Sector. These initiatives aim to build a robust green manufacturing system and support efforts to reduce emissions and achieve carbon neutrality. Kandi’s Hainan facility adheres to these principles by operating under stringent manufacturing standards and earning international certifications, including ISO-9001 Quality Management, ISO-50001 Energy Management, ISO-14001 Environmental Management, and ISO-45001 Occupational Health and Safety Management. The facility also serves as an industry leader in clean production, low-carbon energy use, and resource efficiency.





Beyond its green manufacturing achievements, the Hainan facility has been recognized for its innovation and technological advancements. Earlier this year, the Hainan facility was recognized by the Hainan Provincial Department of Science and Technology as a “



Jing Ying Xing Dong



(Elite Action)” seed enterprise, earning a government grant of RMB 3 million (approximately US$ 0.41 million). This designation refers to high-tech enterprises with proprietary technologies and strong growth potential. It was also designated as a Specialized and Sophisticated SME by the Hainan Provincial Department of Industry and Information Technology. These honors underscore Kandi’s leadership in both technological development and sustainable practices, further strengthening its position in the new energy and green manufacturing sectors.





Feng Chen, CEO of Kandi, stated: “Achieving the National Green Factory certification， along with other recent honors, is a testament to our long-standing commitment to green development strategies and technological innovation. We will continue to uphold our corporate mission of ‘Making the Earth Last Longer,’ advancing sustainable development, and contributing to a greener future for the world.”







About Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.







Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI), headquartered in Jinhua New Energy Vehicle Town，Zhejiang Province, is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing, and sales of various vehicular products. Kandi conducts its primary business operations through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Zhejiang Kandi Technologies Group Co., Ltd. (“Zhejiang Kandi Technologies”), formerly, Zhejiang Kandi Vehicles Co., Ltd. and its subsidiaries including Kandi Electric Vehicles (Hainan) Co., Ltd. and SC Autosports, LLC (d/b/a Kandi America), the wholly-owned subsidiary of Kandi in the United States, and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Kandi America Investment, LLC. Zhejiang Kandi Technologies has established itself as one of China’s leading manufacturers of pure electric vehicle parts and off-road vehicles.







Safe Harbor Statement







This press release contains certain statements that may include “forward-looking statements.” All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are “forward-looking statements.” These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes”, “expects” or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including the risk factors discussed in the Company’s periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC’s website (



http://www.sec.gov



). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.





Follow us on Twitter: @ Kandi_Group







Contacts:









Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.







Ms. Kewa Luo





+1 (212) 551-3610







IR@kandigroup.com









The Blueshirt Group







Mr. Gary Dvorchak, CFA







gary@blueshirtgroup.co





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.