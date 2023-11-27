Kandi Technologies Board Authorizes Stock Repurchase Program - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI) announced its Board of Director has authorized a stock repurchase program to purchase up to $30 million of the company's common stock. The repurchase program is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

Hu Xiaoming, Chairman of Kandi, said, "We believe the market is undervaluing Kandi, primarily because investors may not fully grasp the exciting growth prospects of our all-electric off-road vehicle business. To demonstrate our confidence and maximize shareholder value, we have decided to initiate a share buyback."

