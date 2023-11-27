News & Insights

Markets
KNDI

Kandi Technologies Board Authorizes Stock Repurchase Program - Quick Facts

November 27, 2023 — 08:35 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI) announced its Board of Director has authorized a stock repurchase program to purchase up to $30 million of the company's common stock. The repurchase program is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

Hu Xiaoming, Chairman of Kandi, said, "We believe the market is undervaluing Kandi, primarily because investors may not fully grasp the exciting growth prospects of our all-electric off-road vehicle business. To demonstrate our confidence and maximize shareholder value, we have decided to initiate a share buyback."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KNDI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.