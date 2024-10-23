Kanadevia Corporation Boosts Earnings with Legal Settlement

Hitachi Zosen Corporation (JP:7004) has released an update.

Kanadevia Corporation has announced the settlement of a lawsuit involving the Seattle Tunnel Partners, resulting in an extraordinary income of approximately 2.9 billion yen for the company. This settlement has led to a revision of the company’s consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, increasing the profit attributable to shareholders by 12.5%. The resolution of this legal matter provides a positive financial adjustment for Kanadevia, reflecting its strategic handling of complex legal disputes.

