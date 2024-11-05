Kanaden Corporation Sees Decline but Projects Recovery

Kanaden Corporation (JP:8081) has released an update.

Kanaden Corporation reported a decline in its financial performance for the six months ending September 30, 2024, with net sales dropping by 3.4% and profit attributable to owners decreasing by 39.6% compared to the previous year. Despite the downturn, the company maintains a robust equity ratio of 63.7%. Looking ahead, Kanaden forecasts a modest growth in net sales and profits for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025.

