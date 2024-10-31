News & Insights

Kanabo Group’s Chairperson Transfers Shares to Daughter

October 31, 2024 — 05:52 am EDT

Kanabo Group (GB:KNB) has released an update.

Kanabo Group PLC has announced that Ian Mattioli, its Non-Executive Director and Chairperson, has transferred his 18,011,111 ordinary shares, representing 2.85% of the company’s share capital, to his daughter, Laura Jade Mattioli, for no consideration. This transfer maintains his beneficial interest in the company through closely associated persons.

