Kanabo Group’s Chairperson Transfers Shares to Daughter

Kanabo Group (GB:KNB) has released an update.

Kanabo Group PLC has announced that Ian Mattioli, its Non-Executive Director and Chairperson, has transferred his 18,011,111 ordinary shares, representing 2.85% of the company’s share capital, to his daughter, Laura Jade Mattioli, for no consideration. This transfer maintains his beneficial interest in the company through closely associated persons.

For further insights into GB:KNB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.