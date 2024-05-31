News & Insights

Stocks

Kanabo Group Announces Upcoming AGM

May 31, 2024 — 05:48 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kanabo Group (GB:KNB) has released an update.

Kanabo Group PLC, a healthcare technology and medicinal cannabis company, has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for 27 June 2024. Shareholders can access the Notice of Meeting on the company’s website and results of the meeting’s resolutions will be revealed post-event. Kanabo is known for its digital health contributions, including telehealth services and a focus on chronic pain management through its online clinic, Treat It.

For further insights into GB:KNB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.