Kanabo Group Announces Upcoming AGM

Kanabo Group PLC, a healthcare technology and medicinal cannabis company, has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for 27 June 2024. Shareholders can access the Notice of Meeting on the company’s website and results of the meeting’s resolutions will be revealed post-event. Kanabo is known for its digital health contributions, including telehealth services and a focus on chronic pain management through its online clinic, Treat It.

