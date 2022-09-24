Kamy Scarlett Is The Chief Human Resources Officer of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) And They Just Sold 28% Of Their Shares

Some Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Chief Human Resources Officer, Kamy Scarlett, recently sold a substantial US$1.4m worth of stock at a price of US$72.37 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 28% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

Best Buy Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Founder & Chairman Emeritus Richard Schulze bought US$20m worth of shares at a price of US$80.30 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$68.78). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 270.01k shares for US$22m. On the other hand they divested 180.92k shares, for US$16m. Overall, Best Buy insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NYSE:BBY Insider Trading Volume September 24th 2022

Does Best Buy Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Best Buy insiders own 11% of the company, currently worth about US$1.6b based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Best Buy Tell Us?

Insiders sold Best Buy shares recently, but they didn't buy any. In contrast, they appear keener if you look at the last twelve months. We are also comforted by the high levels of insider ownership. So the recent selling doesn't worry us. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Best Buy (including 1 which can't be ignored).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

