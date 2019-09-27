KAMN Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Kaman Corp. (Symbol: KAMN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $59.28, changing hands as low as $59.06 per share. Kaman Corp. shares are currently trading down about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KAMN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KAMN's low point in its 52 week range is $51.34 per share, with $67.48 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $59.05.

