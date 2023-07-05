Kamigumi (TYO:9364) Price Target Increased by 6.56% to 3,315.00

The average one-year price target for Kamigumi (TYO:9364) has been revised to 3,315.00 / share. This is an increase of 6.56% from the prior estimate of 3,111.00 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3,131.00 to a high of 3,570.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.50% from the latest reported closing price of 3,234.00 / share.

Kamigumi Maintains 2.51% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.51%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.37. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.80%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 129 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kamigumi. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 4.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9364 is 0.15%, a decrease of 2.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.20% to 11,164K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 1,277K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 977K shares, representing an increase of 23.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9364 by 33.43% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,255K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 898K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 436K shares, representing an increase of 51.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9364 by 132.41% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 726K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 718K shares, representing an increase of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9364 by 3.43% over the last quarter.

KGGAX - KOPERNIK GLOBAL ALL-CAP FUND SHARES holds 666K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

