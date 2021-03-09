Kami Turner Is The Senior VP of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) And They Just Sold 36% Of Their Shares

We'd be surprised if Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) shareholders haven't noticed that the Senior VP, Kami Turner, recently sold US$163k worth of stock at US$27.10 per share. That sale was 36% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Donnelley Financial Solutions

Notably, that recent sale by Kami Turner is the biggest insider sale of Donnelley Financial Solutions shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$28.62). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 36% of Kami Turner's holding.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 18.60k shares for US$136k. But they sold 6.00k shares for US$163k. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:DFIN Insider Trading Volume March 10th 2021

Does Donnelley Financial Solutions Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Donnelley Financial Solutions insiders own 2.2% of the company, worth about US$21m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Donnelley Financial Solutions Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold Donnelley Financial Solutions shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We're in no rush to buy! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Donnelley Financial Solutions (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

