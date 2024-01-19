Kaman to be taken private by Arcline Investment Management in $1.8 bln deal

Adds shares in paragraph 2, details of the deal throughout

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Aerospace parts maker Kaman Corp KAMN.N said on Friday it has agreed to be taken private by Arcline Investment Management in an all-cash deal valued at about $1.8 billion.

Shares of Kaman, which counts the U.S. military and planemaker Boeing BA.N among its customers, more than doubled to $45.13 in premarket trading.

Under the terms of the deal, Kaman shareholders will receive $46.00 per share in cash, representing a premium of 105% over the stock's last close.

The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2024. J.P. Morgan Securities is the exclusive financial adviser to Kaman, while Morgan Stanley is the exclusive financial adviser to private-equity firm Arcline.

