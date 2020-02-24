Markets
KAMN

Kaman Q4 Net Earnings Rises

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Kaman Corp. (KAMN) reported that its fourth-quarter net earnings rose to $39.46 million or $1.41 per share from $23.58 million or $0.84 per share in the prior year.

Net sales for the quarter rose to $237.79 million from $220.86 million in the prior year.

The company expects sales in the range of $860.0 to $880.0 million. It anticipates organic sales growth of 1.0% to 3.0%, despite the headwinds from 737MAX.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KAMN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular