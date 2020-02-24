Kaman Q4 Net Earnings Rises

(RTTNews) - Kaman Corp. (KAMN) reported that its fourth-quarter net earnings rose to $39.46 million or $1.41 per share from $23.58 million or $0.84 per share in the prior year.

Net sales for the quarter rose to $237.79 million from $220.86 million in the prior year.

The company expects sales in the range of $860.0 to $880.0 million. It anticipates organic sales growth of 1.0% to 3.0%, despite the headwinds from 737MAX.

