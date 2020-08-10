Markets
KAMN

Kaman Q2 Adj. Earnings Beat Street View

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Kaman Corp. (KAMN) Monday reported second-quarter loss of $100 thousand or breakeven per share, compared to net income of $13.47 million or $0.48 per share last year.

On an adjusted basis, earnings for the quarter were $0.36 per share, up from $0.16 per share last year.

Net sales for the quarter rose to $177.89 million from $174.71 million in the prior year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected an earnings of $0.25 per share on revenues of $165.1 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KAMN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular