Kaman Q2 Adj. Earnings Beat Street View

(RTTNews) - Kaman Corp. (KAMN) Monday reported second-quarter loss of $100 thousand or breakeven per share, compared to net income of $13.47 million or $0.48 per share last year.

On an adjusted basis, earnings for the quarter were $0.36 per share, up from $0.16 per share last year.

Net sales for the quarter rose to $177.89 million from $174.71 million in the prior year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected an earnings of $0.25 per share on revenues of $165.1 million.

