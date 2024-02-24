Kaman (KAMN) Price Target Increased by 53.33% to 46.92

The average one-year price target for Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) has been revised to 46.92 / share. This is an increase of 53.33% from the prior estimate of 30.60 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 46.46 to a high of 48.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.12% from the latest reported closing price of 45.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 397 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kaman. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 6.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KAMN is 0.07%, a decrease of 12.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.25% to 29,100K shares. The put/call ratio of KAMN is 1.91, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 2,486K shares representing 8.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,488K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KAMN by 12.18% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,912K shares representing 6.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,986K shares, representing a decrease of 3.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KAMN by 19.32% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - 1290 VT GAMCO Small Company Value Portfolio Class IA holds 1,190K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Deprince Race & Zollo holds 1,166K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,254K shares, representing a decrease of 7.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KAMN by 5.07% over the last quarter.

Gabelli Funds holds 927K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 928K shares, representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KAMN by 15.48% over the last quarter.

Kaman Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kaman Corporation, founded in 1945 by aviation pioneer Charles H. Kaman, and headquartered in Bloomfield, Connecticut conducts business in the aerospace & defense, industrial and medical markets. Kaman produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; subcontract helicopter work; restoration, modification and support of our SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters; manufacture and support of our K-MAX® manned and unmanned medium-to-heavy lift helicopters.

