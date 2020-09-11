Kaman Corporation (KAMN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

Kaman Corporation (KAMN) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 08, 2020. Shareholders who purchased KAMN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 15th quarter that KAMN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $42.01, the dividend yield is 1.9%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KAMN was $42.01, representing a -38.44% decrease from the 52 week high of $68.24 and a 43.01% increase over the 52 week low of $29.38.

KAMN is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW). KAMN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.5. Zacks Investment Research reports KAMN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 12.27%, compared to an industry average of -21.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KAMN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

