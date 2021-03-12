Kaman Corporation (KAMN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 15, 2021

Kaman Corporation (KAMN) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KAMN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 17th quarter that KAMN has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of KAMN was $54.35, representing a -9.11% decrease from the 52 week high of $59.80 and a 85.02% increase over the 52 week low of $29.38.

KAMN is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) and Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG). KAMN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.51. Zacks Investment Research reports KAMN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -17.54%, compared to an industry average of 11.3%.

