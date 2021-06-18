Kaman Corporation (KAMN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 21, 2021

Kaman Corporation (KAMN) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 21, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KAMN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 18th quarter that KAMN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $53.19, the dividend yield is 1.5%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KAMN was $53.19, representing a -11.05% decrease from the 52 week high of $59.80 and a 42.3% increase over the 52 week low of $37.38.

KAMN is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) and Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG). KAMN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.23. Zacks Investment Research reports KAMN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -13.03%, compared to an industry average of 4.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KAMN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.