Kaman Corporation (KAMN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 20, 2021

Kaman Corporation (KAMN) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 20, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 13, 2022. Shareholders who purchased KAMN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 20th quarter that KAMN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $41.66, the dividend yield is 1.92%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KAMN was $41.66, representing a -30.33% decrease from the 52 week high of $59.80 and a 22.78% increase over the 52 week low of $33.93.

KAMN is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) and Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG). KAMN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.11. Zacks Investment Research reports KAMN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -10.19%, compared to an industry average of 10.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the kamn Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

