Kaman Corporation (KAMN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 16, 2019

Kaman Corporation (KAMN) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 16, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 09, 2020. Shareholders who purchased KAMN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that KAMN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $67.41, the dividend yield is 1.19%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KAMN was $67.41, representing a -0.27% decrease from the 52 week high of $67.59 and a 31.3% increase over the 52 week low of $51.34.

KAMN is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW). KAMN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.9.

