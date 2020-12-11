Kaman Corporation (KAMN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2020

Kaman Corporation (KAMN) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KAMN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 16th quarter that KAMN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $56.67, the dividend yield is 1.41%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KAMN was $56.67, representing a -16.95% decrease from the 52 week high of $68.24 and a 92.92% increase over the 52 week low of $29.38.

KAMN is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW). KAMN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.03. Zacks Investment Research reports KAMN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 29.75%, compared to an industry average of -10.7%.

