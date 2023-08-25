News & Insights

Kaman CFO James Coogan To Step Down, Names Carroll Lane Interim Finance Chief

(RTTNews) - Kaman Corp. (KAMN), an aerospace and defense company, announced on Friday that its Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President, James Coogan will resign, effective August 28 to pursue an external opportunity.

Carroll Lane is named as the interim finance chief until a permanent successor is found. Currently, he is the senior vice president and the segment lead of engineered and precision products of the company.

Kaman is on a search for the next chief financial officer.

On Thursday, shares of Kaman closed at $21.65 down 3.56% on the New York Stock Exchange.

