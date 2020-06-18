Kaman About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (KAMN)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/22/20, Kaman Corp. (Symbol: KAMN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.20, payable on 7/9/20. As a percentage of KAMN's recent stock price of $43.00, this dividend works out to approximately 0.47%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from KAMN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.86% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of KAMN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KAMN's low point in its 52 week range is $29.375 per share, with $68.24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.58.

In Thursday trading, Kaman Corp. shares are currently down about 1.8% on the day.

