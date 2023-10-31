Kamala Harris Says 'Democracy On The Line' For 2024 Election, Confident In Biden For Presidency: 'We Will Win'

Joe Biden won the 2020 election to become the 46th president of the United States, defeating Donald Trump.

With Biden's win, Kamala Harris became the first female vice president

In a recent interview, Harris looks back at the 2020 election and forward to the 2024 election.

What Happened: Following a recent interview of Joe Biden on "60 Minutes," the news program featured Vice President Harris on the Oct. 29 episode.

In the interview, Harris shared thoughts on the Middle East conflict and the upcoming 2024 election, while also looking back at becoming the vice president.

"Because you voted, Joe Biden is president of the United States and I am vice president of the United States. Because you voted," Harris said in the interview, which aired on Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)(NASDA:PARAA) owned CBS.

Harris was asked about low ratings for herself and Biden and lack of support on several major issues, including immigration.

"It's no secret that we have a broken immigration system. Short term, we need a safe, orderly, and humane border policy. And long term, we need to invest in the root causes of migration."

Harris said the bottom line is that Congress needs to act and help with immigration.

"Participate in the solution instead of political gamesmanship."

Harris said there is added pressure after becoming the "first" of many things, including female vice president.

"You know, my mother, she would say, ‘Kamala, you may be the first to do many things. Make sure you're not the last.' And among the responsibilities that I carry and maybe impose on myself, that is one of them."

While some voters and Democratic party donors would love to see Harris run as president and potentially become the first female president, Harris shut down the notion for the 2024 election.

Winning the 2024 Election: During the "60 Minutes" interview, Harris was questioned about Biden's age and concerns from the Democratic party about needing a new candidate.

"I'm not gonna engage in that hypothetical ‘cause Joe Biden is very much alive and running for reelection," Harris said.

Harris said while there might be concerns people have, she's focused on the job of vice president and the Biden-Harris ticket winning the 2024 election with "democracy on the line."

"We have a president who is running for reelection. That's it. Joe Biden."

Harris was asked why despite GOP frontrunner Donald Trump facing 91 criminal charges, Biden isn't leading more in the 2024 election polls.

The vice president said she's not a political pundit, but added a prediction on the 2024 election.

"When the American people are able to take a close look at election time on their options, I think the choice is gonna be clear. We're gonna win. Let me just tell you that. We're gonna win. And I'm not saying it's gonna be easy. But we will win."

Harris said it's going to be a lot of hard work to win the 2024 election and that everyone needs to participate.

"This is a democracy."

