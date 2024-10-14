Kamala Harris Proves She's the Worst Candidate for Bitcoin Ownership and Adoption

Kamala Harris announced today she is “supporting a regulatory framework for cryptocurrency and other digital assets so Black men who invest in and own these assets are protected.”

Nope, that’s not clickbait: Harris’s first specific crypto policy is here, and it’s race-based.

As a Bitcoiner, I have to say, this is a huge misstep, and it shows Harris in no way understands Bitcoin, a network where everyone already has equal access regardless of race, color, creed.

Harris and the Democrats have for years touted themselves as “anti-racist,” while labeling their opponents and anyone who challenges them as racist. Here, Kamala is extending that policy to crypto, playing favoritism with one specific demographic.

Let’s just imagine Trump had come out with an agenda stating he will work on policy that will benefit white people in the crypto industry. The media would be in uproar about it. But, unlike Harris, Trump is not favoring one race of people over everyone else. He is making pro-Bitcoin policies that are for ALL Americans.



On this basis alone, Trump’s approach is undoubtedly far better for Bitcoin than the one Harris has proposed: he actually gives specific details on what exactly he would do to foster innovation within this industry if elected, and it explains how these policies benefit everyone.

This new rhetoric by Harris appears to be nothing more than just pandering for votes to one group of people, while likely losing votes from the others that she’s excluded. Any voter telling themselves otherwise is lying to themselves.

Let’s ask ourselves this, do we think that Harris’s policies will make it easier for Black Americans to access and own Bitcoin? Or do we think that her administration will make it more difficult? If more hurdles are placed on Black Bitcoin buyers, I for one, can’t imagine anything worse.

Bitcoin is an open source protocol open to anyone in the world. It does not care what race you are – anyone can use it. This policy is a slap in the face to all American Bitcoiners, and Bitcoin voters should head to the polls in three weeks to make sure she isn’t elected as President.

This article is a Take. Opinions expressed are entirely the author's and do not necessarily reflect those of BTC Inc or Bitcoin Magazine.