Kamala Harris Enters Crypto Ring as Election Outcomes Loom for Bitcoin

Kamala Harris has officially thrown her hat into the crypto ring, and she’s not holding back. During a Sept. 25 speech at The Economic Club of Pittsburgh, Harris called for the U.S. to “remain dominant” in emerging technologies like blockchain, AI, and quantum computing. Her stance is clear—America needs to lead, not follow, in the tech space. “We will invest in biomanufacturing and aerospace, remain dominant in AI and quantum computing, blockchain and other emerging technologies,” Harris stated.

Harris Shifts Position on Crypto

For a while, Harris kept quiet about her crypto stance, unlike her Republican opponent, Donald Trump, who has been vocal about supporting deregulation. However, during a Sept. 22 fundraising event, Harris finally acknowledged the importance of “digital assets,” but emphasized consumer protections. This cautious optimism about cryptocurrency became clearer when her 82-page economic plan was released, briefly mentioning how her administration will “encourage innovative technologies like AI and digital assets while protecting our consumers and investors,” according to The Economic Club of Pittsburgh.

Election Uncertainty Drives Mixed Predictions for Bitcoin

The political stakes are high, and analysts are keeping a close watch on the impact of the upcoming election on Bitcoin (BTC-USD). According to a Sept. 19 research note by VanEck, a Harris presidency could be “better” for Bitcoin by “accelerating structural issues” that drive its adoption. However, according to Bernstein, a second term from Trump could push Bitcoin as high as $90,000 by year-end due to his pro-crypto, deregulation policies. That said, if Harris wins, Bitcoin’s price could plummet to $30,000.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is sitting at $63,875.58.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.