Kamakura Shinsho Expands in Aging Society Services

November 01, 2024 — 06:52 am EDT

Kamakura Shinsho (JP:6184) has released an update.

Kamakura Shinsho has acquired shares of Bell Insurance Co., making it a consolidated subsidiary to enhance their services in Japan’s aging society. This acquisition aims to broaden insurance offerings, expand the customer database, and create synergies with existing services, thereby strengthening their position in the ending life planning sector.

