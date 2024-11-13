Kamada’s Strong Growth and Strategic Expansion in 2024

Kamada (KMDA) has released an update.
Kamada Ltd. reported a robust financial performance for the third quarter and first nine months of 2024, with a 15% year-over-year increase in revenues up to $121.9 million and a 43% rise in adjusted EBITDA to $25.4 million. The company has raised its annual adjusted EBITDA guidance and maintained its revenue forecast, reflecting strong demand for its products and strategic expansion efforts, including a new plasma collection center in Houston. Kamada’s solid operational cash flow and cash reserves further highlight its potential for sustained growth in the specialty plasma-derived sector.
