Kamada Submits Application To Manufacture CYTOGAM At Its Facility In Israel

(RTTNews) - Kamada Ltd. (KMDA) announced it has submitted an application to the FDA to manufacture CYTOGAM at its facility in Beit Kama, Israel. The application was submitted as a prior approval supplement. The company noted that its currently available inventory of CYTOGAM is sufficient to meet market demand until the currently anticipated FDA approval timing of mid-2023.

Amir London, Kamada's CEO, said: "We plan to initiate commercial manufacturing of CYTOGAM at our Israeli facility in the second half of this year upon receipt of FDA approval, which will positively impact the facility's utilization and efficiency."

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.