Kamada Reports Top-line Results From Phase 1/2 Trial Of IgG Treatment For COVID-19

(RTTNews) - Kamada Ltd. (KMDA) reported top-line results from its phase 1/2 open-label, single-arm, multi-center clinical trial in Israel of the company's anti-SARS-CoV-2 plasma-derived hyperimmune globulin treatment for COVID-19. In January 2021, the Israeli Ministry of Health started the study of Kamada's COVID-19 IgG product.

The trial assessed the safety, anti-SARS-CoV-2 IgG levels, virus neutralization activity and other exploratory efficacy outcomes in hospitalized, non-ventilated COVID-19 patients with pneumonia. 11 of the 12 patients recovered following treatment. The anti-SARS CoV-2 IgG levels in the plasma of all patients increased. The IgG product showed a favorable safety profile, the company said.

The company noted that the effect of the treatment on neutralization activity is being further analyzed, however, preliminary results showed that the IgG level increase was associated with enhanced neutralization activity.

"We believe the top-line results of our Phase 1/2 study are indicative of the potential of our plasma-derived IgG product to be a safe and effective treatment for hospitalized COVID-19 patients," said Amir London, Kamada's CEO.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.