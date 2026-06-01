Kamada Receives FDA Approval For In-House Rabies Virus Neutralization Testing Laboratory

(RTTNews) - Kamada Ltd. (KMDA), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in plasma-derived therapies, announced that the U.S. FDA has approved its new in-house rabies virus neutralization testing laboratory.

Rabies remains a fatal viral disease without timely treatment, and neutralization assays are critical for evaluating the potency of rabies immunoglobulin products. Kamada's new laboratory will allow the company to conduct these specialized tests internally ensuring faster turnaround times and greater control over quality standards.

The FDA approval enables Kamada to perform rabies virus neutralization assays (RVNA) in support of its commercial rabies immunoglobulin product KEDRAB, which is marketed in the U.S. through its partner Kedrion Biopharma. The facility will also support ongoing clinical development programs and regulatory submissions.

Amir London, CEO of Kamada, said the FDA approval strengthens the company's quality control and regulatory capabilities while supporting both commercial and clinical programs.

The company noted that the new laboratory will reduce reliance on external testing facilities, improve efficiency, and provide greater flexibility in meeting regulatory requirements. Kamada continues to expand its portfolio of plasma-derived therapies across infectious diseases, immunology, and critical care.

KMDA has traded between $6.50 and $9.35 over the past years. The stock closed Friday's trading (May 29, 2026) at $7.81, down 0.64%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $7.89, up 1.02%.

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