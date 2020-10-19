Kamada Reaches Deal With Israeli Ministry To Supply Plasma-derived IgG Product For COVID-19

(RTTNews) - Kamada Ltd. (KMDA) has signed an agreement with the Israeli Ministry of Health to supply its anti-SARS-CoV-2 plasma-derived hyperimmune immunoglobulin (IgG) product for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in Israel. The company expects initial supply to generate approximately $3.4 million in revenue for Kamada during the first quarter of 2021.

Treatment with Kamada's investigational IgG product will be regulated by the Israeli Ministry of Health. The phase 1/2 trial in Israel is being conducted as part of Kamada's global collaboration with Kedrion Biopharma, for the development, manufacturing, and distribution of a plasma-derived IgG product as a potential treatment for COVID-19.

Amir London, CEO, said: "We are encouraged by the interim results of the ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial in Israel, in which our product demonstrated a favorable safety profile and showed symptoms improvement in hospitalized, non-ventilated COVID-19 patients with pneumonia, and we will continue to ramp up the production and supply of the product during the next few months."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.