Kamada Reaches Deal With Israeli Ministry To Supply Plasma-derived IgG Product For COVID-19

(RTTNews) - Kamada Ltd. (KMDA) has signed an agreement with the Israeli Ministry of Health to supply its anti-SARS-CoV-2 plasma-derived hyperimmune immunoglobulin (IgG) product for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in Israel. The company expects initial supply to generate approximately $3.4 million in revenue for Kamada during the first quarter of 2021.

Treatment with Kamada's investigational IgG product will be regulated by the Israeli Ministry of Health. The phase 1/2 trial in Israel is being conducted as part of Kamada's global collaboration with Kedrion Biopharma, for the development, manufacturing, and distribution of a plasma-derived IgG product as a potential treatment for COVID-19.

Amir London, CEO, said: "We are encouraged by the interim results of the ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial in Israel, in which our product demonstrated a favorable safety profile and showed symptoms improvement in hospitalized, non-ventilated COVID-19 patients with pneumonia, and we will continue to ramp up the production and supply of the product during the next few months."

