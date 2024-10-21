Kamada Ltd. Announces 2024 Annual General Meeting

Kamada (KMDA) has released an update.

Kamada Ltd. has announced its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, scheduled for December 11, 2024, in Rehovot, Israel. Key agenda items include the re-election of seven board directors and the approval of Kost Forer Gabbay & Kasierer as independent accountants for the upcoming year. Shareholders of record as of October 28, 2024, are invited to vote in person or via proxy.

