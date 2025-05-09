Kamada (KMDA) Q1 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Analysts on Wall Street project that Kamada (KMDA) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.07 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 75% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $41.81 million, increasing 10.8% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Kamada metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues from distribution' will reach $5.72 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +43.8%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues from proprietary products' at $36.09 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Gross Profit- Proprietary products' reaching $16.91 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $16.14 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Kamada here>>>



Kamada shares have witnessed a change of +18.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +13.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), KMDA is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Kamada Ltd. (KMDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.