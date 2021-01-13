Kamada Enters Agreements To Commercialize Three Biosimilar Product Candidates In Israel

(RTTNews) - Kamada Ltd. (KMDA) has entered into agreements with two international pharmaceutical companies to commercialize three biosimilar product candidates in Israel. The three products are anticipated to be launched in Israel between 2022 and 2024.

Amir London, CEO of Kamada, said: "The Israeli market for the referenced innovative products to which these three biosimilar products are targeted was between approximately $20-$25 million in 2019, and we estimate the potential collective maximum sales generated by the distribution of these three products, achievable following regulatory approval and within several years of launch, to be in the range of $5-$7 million annually."

