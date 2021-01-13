Markets
KMDA

Kamada Enters Agreements To Commercialize Three Biosimilar Product Candidates In Israel

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Kamada Ltd. (KMDA) has entered into agreements with two international pharmaceutical companies to commercialize three biosimilar product candidates in Israel. The three products are anticipated to be launched in Israel between 2022 and 2024.

Amir London, CEO of Kamada, said: "The Israeli market for the referenced innovative products to which these three biosimilar products are targeted was between approximately $20-$25 million in 2019, and we estimate the potential collective maximum sales generated by the distribution of these three products, achievable following regulatory approval and within several years of launch, to be in the range of $5-$7 million annually."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KMDA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular