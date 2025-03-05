KAMADA Earnings Results: $KMDA Reports Quarterly Earnings

KAMADA ($KMDA) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported earnings of $0.07 per share, beating estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $39,010,000, missing estimates of $40,235,940 by $-1,225,940.
KAMADA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of KAMADA stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- Y.D. MORE INVESTMENTS LTD removed 210,629 shares (-29.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,282,730
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 56,032 shares (-16.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $341,234
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 36,872 shares (-10.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $224,550
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 26,321 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $141,343
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 24,193 shares (-2.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $147,335
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 23,766 shares (-51.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $144,734
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 22,818 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $138,961
