KAMADA Earnings Preview: Recent $KMDA Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

KAMADA ($KMDA) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $43,075,875 and earnings of $0.07 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $KMDA stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
KAMADA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 10 institutional investors add shares of KAMADA stock to their portfolio, and 16 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 1,402,193 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,268,495
- PHOENIX FINANCIAL LTD. removed 178,000 shares (-9.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,176,580
- Y.D. MORE INVESTMENTS LTD removed 168,568 shares (-33.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,114,234
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 75,146 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $496,715
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 59,053 shares (+539.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $390,340
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 56,032 shares (-16.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $341,234
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 36,872 shares (-10.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $224,550
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.