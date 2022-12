(RTTNews) - Kamada Ltd. (KMDA), a company focused on plasma-derived therapeutics, said on Monday that its Chief Financial Officer, Chaime Orlev, will step down, with effect from March 15, 2023, to pursue other opportunities.

Kamada said it is on the look out for a suitable successor to Orlev.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.