Kalyn Salinas Is Unveiling a New Era of Personalized Travel. Here’s How

Meet Kalyn Salinas, the visionary Founder and Chief Travel Officer behind The Citrine Compass, a travel planning network that is revolutionizing the way luxury travelers explore the world.

Fuelled by her passion for exploration and a deep commitment to personalized experiences, Kalyn realized that off-the-shelf itineraries couldn't capture the essence of each traveler's unique journey. Determined to save time for discerning adventurers while delivering truly authentic recommendations, she embarked on a mission to curate custom itineraries crafted by local experts. This pursuit led to the birth of The Citrine Compass and a network of tastemakers, offering a gateway to hidden gems and the roads less traveled. At The Citrine Compass, the focus goes far beyond ordinary luxury travel. Kalyn and her team redefined the very concept, infusing it with the art of amazing taste, curated experiences, and unparalleled local expertise. The result? A seamless planning process that empowers busy travelers to design their dream journeys effortlessly and embark on transformative adventures with confidence.

We asked Kalyn about what makes The Citrine Compass different from others in the industry, the biggest misconception others have around entrepreneurship, and what’s next for her and her company.

Q: Tell us the story behind your company’s founding. How and why did you start working on The Citrine Compass?

A: I have always loved to travel and would spend more than 30 hours researching and planning big international trips in order to get off the beaten track and have a magical experience. My beloved Canon Rebel camera comes with me on every trip. After posting my photography and travel tips on social media, people would always ask for my itineraries and intel.

During the pandemic lockdown, I found myself with the time and space to start a travel blog so I could easily share my travel itineraries and photography in one fell swoop. But as I continued writing articles, things were changing rapidly abroad and I started to realize that while my recommendations were solid, I really wasn’t the best person to provide travel advice on a destination I had only visited once or twice.

I had always dreamed of working in travel and started down a path of brainstorming up a business in the industry that fired me up and would really bring value to the marketplace. There were many iterations of the business plan but the final product was offering sophisticated travelers a network of locally-based experts who could provide personalized travel insights, recommendations, and custom itineraries. I wanted to help like-minded world explorers skip the hours of research involved with travel planning and get to the fun part: learning about undiscovered gems and the road less traveled from a local with amazing taste.

Q: What problem does The Citrine Compass solve?

A: I founded this business because I knew there was a gap in the mid-level luxury travel sector. Think about your own experience planning a trip—the typical traveler might piece a trip together based on a mix of friends’ recommendations, blog posts, online articles, and travel forums. All of these can be useful but take hours of research – not to mention that all sources eventually become outdated. Our core client’s most precious resource is time and they don’t have hours to spend researching a trip, even if they absolutely love to do so.

The other option would be to work with a travel agent, which can be luxurious but many clients want to retain some of the creativity that comes with travel planning and don’t want all of the bells and whistles on every trip. Travel agents are also inclined to recommend accommodations where they make commission, don’t get compensated for recommending things like restaurants or outdoor activities, and often don’t live in the country where you are traveling.

We are a trusted resource that empowers travelers to save time, get really fantastic, local intel, and still own the planning process.

Q: What makes The Citrine Compass different from others in the industry?

A: This question is timely as I’m reading Traction by Gino Wickman. Today’s focus was identifying your “Three Uniques,” which are qualities that differentiate your business from the competition. Mine are amazing taste, completely curated, and local expertise.

With The Citrine Compass, clients can opt for a one-on-one consultation with a tastemaker or have a tastemaker create a completely curated itinerary detailing daily travel logistics, restaurants, accommodations, excursions, and experiences, all custom to the client and their vision for the trip. It’s a concierge-style solution for busy travelers with a high-taste level that want to plan their own trip, which doesn’t currently exist in the marketplace.

One of our key differentiators in the travel planning space is that our Tastemakers are based locally. They know the destination intimately, are plugged in to the latest and greatest, and are able to make recommendations based on what is best for the client—there are no commissions involved.

Q: Did you always know that you wanted to be an entrepreneur?

A: Not at all, actually. I probably wouldn’t be in an entrepreneurial role if it weren’t for my husband. He’s completely self-made and has built an amazing wealth management practice for himself and his clients. I saw firsthand that entrepreneurship is an incredibly challenging path but became so jealous of his autonomy and ability to choose his own destiny that I decided I had to be an entrepreneur too!

Q: What’s the biggest misconception that others have around entrepreneurship?

A: I think the biggest misconception others have around entrepreneurship is that people who have started a business found the “right” time to do so. I have a secret to tell you: there is never a perfect time to start something new, scary, and bold!

I had been dreaming, passionately blogging, and working on business plans for years. I kept telling myself that the timing wasn’t right to leave a stable job with a steady income. I found it comforting that I could press the mental off switch when I walked out the office door since I had a paycheck and it was someone else’s business. In retrospect I was actually terrified of putting myself out there and looking silly or, worse, failing completely. Now that I’m running a successful business, I know that I won’t fail because I trust myself and know that I will pivot and adapt before getting to that point. I also realized after launching, many found what I was doing to be inspiring and courageous, which I didn’t expect and has been a source of motivation for me.

If you have an idea that you're passionate about and believe in your resourcefulness, then take action today. I told my uncle about my business idea when it was in its infancy. He’s been very successful in real estate and investing so I thought he could give me some solid tactical feedback. All he said in response was, "If everyone acted on their million dollar ideas, we would have a lot more millionaires out in the world." The moral of the story is just take action—imperfect action today is better than perfection tomorrow!

Q: Have you struggled with self doubt as an entrepreneur? How do you navigate this?

A: Getting to the launch point with my business was really challenging. Years of recruiting and business development taught me how to drive and execute, but having to take a step back to establish processes, do big-vision work, and creatively problem solve without a blueprint was exasperating for me at times. I was so passionate about The Citrine Compass but I just didn’t feel like a natural when it came to entrepreneurship and that created frequent moments of self doubt.

When I’m battling imposter syndrome, I remind myself that every great business started as an idea with no revenue, no clients, and no staff. I gain more confidence with every amazing tastemaker who I onboard, every client who emails me buzzing with excitement after their travel consultation, and each gorgeous itinerary that we send to a client. As Teddy Roosevelt said, “Comparison is the thief of joy,” so I try not to evaluate my business success based on the success of others, but I do find it comforting to remember that every single successful entrepreneur started somewhere.

Q: What resources or people have contributed the most to your successes?

A: Entrepreneurship can be a lonely path. I’m a natural leader and extrovert so I prioritized finding community early on in this journey. I find so much value, guidance, and support from the talented and gracious members of my entrepreneurship organization Dreamers & Doers and try to attend different networking and business events here in LA through organizations like Female Founder Collective.

I am also 100 percent addicted to podcasts like Female Startup Club and How I Built This that share stories and advice from founders. I listen to podcasts constantly as they keep me inspired and I always find some nugget that helps me think about marketing, financing, or business expansion differently.

But I can say with confidence that my family has contributed the most to my successes. My husband has a lot of great qualities and habits that have rubbed off on me, one of them being that he spends every morning reading books on personal development, journaling, and meditating. I now try to do the same daily and put in the work to show up as the leader, parent, partner, and friend that I want to be. My husband also has a gift for seeing things from a big picture perspective; he can zoom out and find a solution to something in five seconds that I will have been mulling over for days. It amazes me every time.

My daughter, Rita, is another major contributor to my success. I want to show her that you can be an engaging, loving mom and a badass career woman—you don’t have to choose one or the other. That propels me forward in challenging moments.

Q: How would you describe the journey you’ve had in a few sentences? Would you do it all over again?

A: My dream was to run a business in the travel industry while also being a present partner and mom. I was determined to make it happen. Every single day is challenging in a different way and there are times where my head could literally pop off at any second. If I'm being totally honest, I'm often feeling tired, frustrated, confused and disorganized.

But my predominant feeling, more powerful and vibrational than any other feeling, is that I am inspired. I wake up every day ready to conquer the world and do something a little bit disruptive in the travel space so people can travel better and more often. If you haven’t read The Alchemist, please read it the next time you find yourself poolside on vacation. I’m living out my personal legend and would do it all over again in a heartbeat!

Q: What’s next for you and The Citrine Compass?

A: My vision for The Citrine Compass is to have tastemakers representing every country around the world and to start to get really niche in terms of expertise. Think of having a food and wine tastemaker in Tuscany and a local tastemaker in Sydney who knows every cool restaurant opening, summer festival, and chic boutique hotel in the city.

There is really so much opportunity in the travel industry right now. I’m excited by concierge-style services, building a membership-based travel community with access to exclusive experiences, and potentially utilizing AI to really understand a client’s preferences and travel style. I can’t wait to see what the future holds!

