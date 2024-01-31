Kalyan Jewellers India's Q3 profit rises on strong festive-season demand

BENGALURU, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Kalyan Jewellers India KALN.NS reported a near 22% rise in its third-quarter profit on Wednesday, lifted by festive season-fuelled demand across India and the Middle East markets.

The company's consolidated net profit rose to 1.81 billion rupees (about $22 million) in the October-December quarter, from 1.49 billion rupees a year earlier.

Its India sales jumped 40%, led by robust same-store-sales growth, Kalyan said earlier this month, as it rolled out offers during the quarter that included the Diwali and Christmas festivals.

India, the world's second-biggest consumer of the yellow metal, ramped up purchases of gold, sending imports up 60% in October to meet the festive demand.

The Thrissur, Kerala-based company added that its Middle East operations saw a 6% volume growth.

However, its total cost of materials consumed rose nearly 35%, owing to a jump in gold prices.

Kalyan, which has 235 stores across India and the Middle East, said it plans to add 15 showrooms in India, two in the Middle East and enhance the presence of its online store, Candere.

Its rivals Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri TBZL.NS and Tanishq jewellery brand owner Titan .TITN.NS are yet to report results. ($1 = 83.0625 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Ashna Teresa Britto in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((AshnaTeresa.Britto@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.